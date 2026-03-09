Servier deepens rare oncology commitment with $2.5bn Day One acquisition

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The deal aligns with the biopharma company’s goal of expanding its oncology pipeline by the end of the decade.

Credit: HJBC / Shutterstock.com

Servier is acquiring Day One Biopharmaceuticals for approximately $2.5 billion to broaden its rare disease pipeline in oncology.

The merger agreement expands Servier’s oncology pipeline in paediatric low-grade gliomas and will see it gain clinical programmes spanning from early stage to phase III.

Day One’s Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Bender, PhD, said: “Joining Servier represents a unique opportunity to extend the reach of our science and our lead programme in paediatric low‑grade glioma.”

Joining Servier represents a unique opportunity to extend the reach of our science and our lead programme in paediatric low‑grade glioma”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to be finalised in Q2 of 2026.

Last September, Servier made another rare disease-focused acquisition in a move that gave the firm rights to Kaerus Bioscience’s treatment for autism genetic cause Fragile X syndrome, KER-0193.

At the time, Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice-President of R&D at Servier, said: “KER-0193 is Servier’s first asset acquisition in neurology and so marks a significant milestone in our 2030 strategy, reinforcing our long-term commitment to establishing a leading neurology franchise focused on rare diseases.”

There have been numerous developments in the rare disease space in recent months. These include Moderna’s agreeing a licensing deal with Recordati in January to advance mRNA therapies. While February saw the FDA issue draft guidance on therapy approvals for ultra-rare diseases.

The agency’s Acting Director for its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), Dr Tracy Beth Høeg, stated at the time: “We anticipate our Plausible Mechanism draft guidance will inspire industry to place increased focus on individualised therapies, thereby driving innovation, improving safety, lowering costs and offering more patients with ultra-rare diseases a unique shot at a life-saving treatment.”

Last November, the MHRA announced plans to establish a more flexible licensing approach for the research and manufacture of rare disease therapies in the UK.