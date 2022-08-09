Progress in the implementation of biofluorescent particle counters

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

In 2019 several articles introduced biofluorescent particle counting as a technique with the potential to help address major industry concerns.2,3 Applications include environmental monitoring of bacteria and fungi in the air – recently covered by Pfizer in EPR Issue 3 20224 – as well as in purified water and water for injection (WFI).

Yet several years on, BFPC systems have predominantly been implemented in non-good manufacturing practice (non-GMP) monitoring applications, failing to be broadly adopted for GMP applications. Here we explore the challenges that have thus far stalled the implementation of BFPCs and discuss how industry experts believe these may be overcome, focusing on water bioburden applications. Mike Russ, Senior Manager, Head of QCLS/Analytical Science and Technology (ASAT) at Genentech, comments on the challenges and developments in BFPC implementation.

Hurdles for BFPC systems

The great unit divide

“The continued belief that an auto-fluorescent unit (AFU), the unit of measure for the online water bioburden analysers, is in some way equivalent to the colony forming unit (CFU),” was highlighted by Russ as one of the top three challenges impeding the use of BFPCs.

As noted previously, BFPC systems detect fluorescence rather than growth, which is the case with traditional methods. The CFU remains the gold standard for microbial detection within the industry, despite studies suggesting such growth-based methods only recover 0.1 to one percent of the actual microbial cells present in a sample.5 With current regulatory and pharmacopoeial guidance stating acceptance criteria in CFU, alongside the industry’s familiarity with the growth‑based measure and its general risk aversion, shifting to a non-equivalent unit is a concern.

According to a recent paper on such challenges by Scott et al., the major regulatory authorities have already accepted that modern microbial methods will likely report in novel units and require different limits to traditional methods.1,6 Since detecting the loss of process control is more critical to environmental control than the absolute microbial count, provided novel methods are scientifically justified and correlated to CFU where possible, they should be accepted. Specific guidance for BFPCs on the required quantity of data with which to set limits and the necessity to test alongside the traditional method will also be required.1

Establishing the limits

According to Russ, “the difficulty in determining what is meaningful from an AFU perspective,” is among the greatest challenges with BFPC technologies. “Since there are consistent low-level counts, the end user needs to determine what AFU values are considered relevant and what can be considered ‘background noise’,” he explained.

Several factors make BFPCs challenging to establish alert and action limits for; not only is the unit of measure different, but the ARMM is often more sensitive and provides data continuously rather than at a limited frequency.1

Several factors make BFPCs challenging to establish alert and action limits for; not only is the unit of measure different, but the ARMM is often more sensitive and provides data continuously rather than at a limited frequency”

As noted by Russ, baseline AFU counts in water systems may make it challenging to decide what is indicative of microbial contamination; this is because each water system will have a different baseline AFU count and therefore system-specific alert and action levels may be necessary.1

The authors of the challenges paper noted that common questions relate to the amount of side‑by‑side testing (against the traditional method) that will be required to establish a state of control, as well as how to implement alert and action levels on continuous data streams.1

For instance, the sensitivity of BFPCs and the continuous nature of monitoring means a single isolated excursion may not indicate a loss of control. Instead, clusters of multiple excursions or frequent excursions over an extended period would be the indicators of a loss of control, requiring investigation.1

Scott et al. also noted that a review of the methods industry has implemented by regulators could help ensure that side-by-side testing locations and data requirements for setting limits are reasonable. Moreover, they suggest that applying initial alert and action levels during side-by-side testing should indicate whether these levels are sensitive enough, and whether a time- or frequency‑based implementation is needed.1

The quest for validation

Another challenge highlighted by Russ is precisely how BFPC analysers should be validated and the establishment of relevant validation parameters for the technology.

Though industry guidance documents such as the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) General Chapter <1223>,5 Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Technical Report 337 and European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) Chapter 5.1.68 support the validation and implementation of ARMM, Scott et al. stated that interpreting the guidance may be daunting.1 This is especially true when varying degrees of validation may be required dependent on application and different test methodologies may be required, as established parameters such as limit of detection may not be recommended.

Though industry guidance documents… support the validation and implementation of ARMM, Scott et al. stated that interpreting the guidance may be daunting.”

Scott et al. wrote that, since AFU and CFU are not equivalent, establishing non-inferiority in terms of decision equivalence may be the most appropriate validation for in-process BFPCs.1 Decision equivalence is one of four validation options established in USP <1223> and is a measure of the ability of an ARMM to identify an out-of-limit event compared to the traditional method.5

Moreover, in a recent discussion with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emerging Technology Team (ETT), the Process and Environmental Monitoring Methods Working Group (PEMM) sought guidance on validation studies, regulatory acceptance, filing and inspections for BFPC systems. The ETT reinforced the importance of USP <1223> in validating BFPCs, adding that establishing equivalence or superiority of the ARMM to the traditional method is essential when the new technology will replace the traditional method. The FDA also noted that a more flexible approach to equivalence can be taken when the new system is to be used alongside a traditional method.9,10

Other challenges identified by Scott et al. include:

Qualification – techniques may differ from traditional methods and will require technology‑specific consideration, including establishing baseline count levels in the intended environment and assessing materials that may interfere

Regulatory acceptance – reluctance to implement a new technology or approach by regulators about the potential use of an ARMM

Internal acceptance – hesitancy within an organisation to introduce and implement a technology due to company- or function‑specific concerns.1

The paper, authored as part of a collaboration between four industry working groups – the BioPhorum Operations Group, the Kilmer Community Rapid Microbiology Methods group, the Online Water Bioburden Analyzer (OWBA) working group, and PEMM working group – also suggests potential ways to overcome each of the issues identified.

Development and outlook for BFPCs

“While the BFPC technology has not advanced considerably in recent years, what is advancing is how to analyse and understand the data. Data analysis has been a primary focus in several industry teams such as the OWBA working group as well as the Modern Microbial Methods (M3) collaboration. These teams are looking into novel ways to process and evaluate the enormous amount of data generated from these analysers,” explained Russ.

Over the next five to 10 years, provided the challenge of data interpretation is overcome, he anticipates that “the use of compendial membrane filtration bioburden methods that report out data in CFU will be used less and less, and that water loops will eventually have ‘florescent limits’ instead of CFU limits.”

Mike Russ is Senior Manager, Head of QCLS/Analytical Science and Technology (ASAT), Genentech. Through one merger and one acquisition, he has worked for Biogen IDEC and currently works for Roche/Genentech, located in Oceanside CA, where he has held several leadership positions. In his current role, Mike is responsible for overseeing method transfers and validations, new technology evaluations and implementation as well as technical support for the Microbiology and Biochemistry testing labs. Prior to leading this group, he managed the QC Microbiology group for four years. Mike graduated from Humboldt State University with a BS in Biology and double major in Zoology.

