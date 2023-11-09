Bioburden and sterility testing: how to conserve gene therapy product

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

Testing volumes

For advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) such as gene therapies, common bioanalytical quality control testing through molecular methods – such as digital droplet polymerase chain reaction analysis – can be achieved using small sample sizes (<100–500μL). In contrast, traditional microbiological testing requires many millilitres of a sample to achieve reliable results.

Unlike traditional small-molecule and biologics products, typical bulk drug substance and corresponding finished drug product lot sizes for ATMPs are commonly <1,000mL and very often <100mL. Considering the traditional compendial in-process control, lot release testing sample volume requirements and the requirement for retaining samples, a full ATMP lot produced could be entirely consumed if strictly following the relevant compendia.

If we followed a standard sampling plan, the bulk finished drug product pre-sterilisation bioburden test alone could cost millions of dollars of lost commercial value per batch

Take, for example, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA’s) guidance1 for pre-sterilising filtration bioburden limits of <10 CFU/100mL. For many gene therapy manufacturers, this test volume would represent 10–100+ percent of their formulated finished drug product. Compared to traditional small-molecule pharmaceutical batches with lot sizes of thousands of litres, and traditional biologics with lot sizes of hundreds to thousands of litres, the same 100mL bioburden sample could represent as little as 0.0001 and 0.0005 percent of the total batch size, respectively.

Lack of industry consensus

Bioburden and sterility testing are two assays that contribute significantly to the total volume required for release testing. Yet research2 has shown there is no aligned approach for either process and this area is highly variable in terms of sampling points, volumes used, etc. While companies generally employ similar methodologies, there are many detailed nuances, such as yield, manufacturing process design and the ability to sample from a batch, that impact a firm’s strategy for a batch sampling plan.

This variability is often due to a lack of standard published guidance and what does exist cannot be fully applied to gene therapy. It often relies on companies doing a ‘risk-based assessment’ to assess if traditional volumes and sampling points could be reduced, but this term is vague and consequently companies perform risk assessments with little consistency across the sector.

Variability also results from the fact that many people in the emerging gene therapy industry have a traditional biologics background and try to apply their experiences, perspectives and expectations from this sector to ATMPs. However, the needs of gene therapies differ somewhat, so companies must create their own interpretations of the existing guidance.

Gene therapy is an area where regulators are working hard to catch up with industry progress, and though industry working groups collaborate to drive advancement there is much more to do.

Increased harmonisation

Guidance specific to cell and gene therapies is crucial for success and companies should push for updates to pharmacopeias and other guidance. Industry has an appetite for this, especially from some organisations entering the gene therapy field.

Cell therapy is a little further ahead of gene therapy and has the advantage of specific guidance for products with very short shelf lives.3,4 However, this guidance does not translate well to products such as viral vectors, which could be shelf stable for many years.

A logical next step would be for regulators to look at adeno-associated virus (AAV) products and publish specific guidance to provide a clear pathway for companies going through the development process and marching toward commercialisation. Creating new or updating old guidance is a slow process, so industry must be prepared to act quickly when pharmacopeias are being reviewed or new chapters proposed. Starting from scratch to create an industry position would put us on the back foot when we should be on the front. Industry-wide discussions must continue in order to drive resolution.

Cost benefits

As well as new guidance, new strategies for bioburden and sterility testing should aim to allow manufacturers to retain more volume for the ultimate goal of safely treating patients – but we must recognise the cost issue. Gene therapies are extremely expensive products and to make therapies economically feasible, companies must be able to provide more product to patients.

For some rare and ultra-rare diseases, it is challenging for companies to develop and market their therapies given the small patient populations. As a result, some programmes do not make financial sense and companies will therefore not invest in them. Where they do progress a product, treatments often have multi-million-dollar per dose price tags, so every drop is truly precious.

If we followed a standard sampling plan, the bulk finished drug product pre-sterilisation bioburden test alone could cost millions of dollars of lost commercial value per batch. Multiply that over five or 10 lots per year, and the costs could run to hundreds of millions of dollars. This money needs to be recouped somewhere and may, unfortunately, be passed on to the patient or payer.

If we can create more alignment and consistency in the pathway for approval – that accepts new testing strategies – it would lay a clear roadmap for new entrants into the field or those that are more experienced to have more cost-effective sampling programmes and less regulatory ambiguity in the product approval process.

Time benefits

Using such a large proportion of a yield has further impact, increasing the time ATMPs take to move through the development process, get to market, and treat patients.

Many small organisations also rely on contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) where space is tight and ATMP manufacturers may be unable to schedule a quick campaign in time to reach the clinic on schedule. This could stretch programmes out for a long time, maybe even years, especially if manufacturers need to increase the number of batches they want to manufacture and release.

Many companies will take a more conservative approach when regulatory clarity is lacking. They are hesitant to use risk-based methods because they fear any negative feedback from regulators could impact their programme. Consequently, they make more batches, which continues to slow progress.

If guidance was available, companies could accelerate their timescales because they would not have to define individual strategies for assessing risk and work through that process on a product‑by-product basis.

New approaches

As well as increased harmonised guidance, alternative sampling and testing approaches are required to demonstrate the microbial safety profile of gene therapy products – while working with significantly less final product compared to traditional pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

To deliver these therapies to patients, sampling and testing must be performed in a way that supports manufacturing processes. This means reducing the effort of testing for bioburden and sterility while still achieving the goals of safety testing. Approaches for organisations to consider include:

leveraging existing verbiage in compendia for small-volume products

taking both platform and phase-appropriate approaches

taking matrix-based, product-family approaches for suitability testing requirements

using buffer/diluent without vector where justified and documented

using a reduced sampling plan where justified and documented.

Better alignment and collaboration

The gene therapy industry must continue to collaborate and drive this issue. Until then, companies will still probably take conservative approaches. This situation is understandable as they are trying to get a programme to market, which is already extremely challenging, but is counterproductive to progress.

To be effective, we need a holistic review of the bioburden and sterility testing process. Quality control should not rely solely on a microbial team instructing where and how much to sample. The decision-making process should involve everyone – from those who designed the process and that execute it, to quality assurance and regulatory teams. Together with new guidance, everyone must be aligned to determine where there is microbial risk in the process; how it can be reduced; and therefore how we can reduce sampling and testing to only use the most meaningful sampling points in the manufacturing process.

About the authors Tom Bujold, MS/MBA

Tom serves as Senior Director of Quality Control at REGENXBIO, where he is responsible for establishing the company’s quality control laboratories and overseeing the execution of all product release and stability testing. Tom joined REGENXBIO in 2020, bringing with him 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device and ATMP industries. Tom earned both a Bachelor of Science in Biology and an MBA from Loyola University in Maryland, US and holds a Master of Science in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University. Kathy Zagaroli

Kathy has over 25 years of experience in the quality control arena. She is a pharmaceutical microbiology subject matter expert and has implemented and led GMP laboratories in both the biologics and gene therapy space supporting rare diseases. Kathy is currently Senior Director of Quality Control at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

References

1. EMA Human and Veterinary Notes for Guidance on Manufacture of the Finished Dosage Form. CPMP/QWP/486/95 and EMEA/CVMP/126/95.

2. Minimizing the impact of bioburden and sterility testing on gene therapy batch yield. [Internet] BioPhorum. 2023. [cited 2023Sept]. Available from: www.biophorum.com/download/minimizing-the-impact-of-bioburden-and-sterility-testing-on-gene-therapy-batch-yield.

3. General Chapter, 〈1071〉 Rapid Microbial Tests for Release of Sterile Short-Life Products: A Risk-Based Approach. USP-NF. Rockville, MD: United States Pharmacopeia. [Internet] United States Pharmacopeia. 2023. [cited 2023Sept]. Available from: https://doi.org/10.31003/USPNF_M12457_02_01

4. Ph Eur. 2.6.27 Microbial Examination of cell-based Preparations. [Internet] Council of Europe. [cited 2023Sept]. Available from: https://pharmeuropa.edqm.eu/home.