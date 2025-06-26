Streamlining European expansion for cell and gene therapies

Shares 0 Share this post

Tom Smith, Strategic Director, Cell and Gene Therapies, Uniphar, discusses the essential elements biotechs need for commercial success in Europe’s unique market when developing cell and gene therapies (CGTs).

Europe offers significant commercial promise for cell and gene therapies. For innovative biotechs developing these treatments, the market represents both a high-potential opportunity and a formidable challenge. Rethinking the model is essential for sustainable success.

A familiar obstacle for these companies is commercialising in Europe without the footprint or funding of large pharma. With over 30 countries, fragmented payer systems, and evolving regulatory frameworks, the traditional European expansion model is not only outdated but inefficient.

Partnering for cell and gene success

Cell and gene therapy companies need speed, agility, and the ability to align strategy with existing infrastructure to deliver to patients. Their success depends on partnerships that allow lean but powerful entry.

Register your details to keep reading!