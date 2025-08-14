Resilient supply, reliable care: safeguarding Europe’s generics in an uncertain world

In this article, Michal Nitka, Senior Vice President, Head of Generics Europe & Global Head OTC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, outlines how policy reform, digital innovation, and manufacturing resilience can secure sustainable access to essential treatments – ensuring generic medicines remain a cornerstone of equitable, reliable care.
As Europe grapples with increasing geopolitical instability, rising healthcare costs, and growing demand for equitable access, the role of generic medicines has never been more essential. Yet, the sector is under strain, threatening not only the sustainability of critical medicines but also the EU’s pharmaceutical sovereignty.
Despite being the foundation of sustainable and accessible healthcare, generic and biosimilar medicines are under unsustainable pressure. The EU’s supply chains are highly consolidated: 46 percent of critical generics rely on a single supplier,1 and 83 percent depend on suppliers with over 60 percent market share.1 This fragility, coupled with a decade-long decline in generic prices (down eight percent) while consumer prices have risen by 30 percent, has created a market that discourages investment and forces the withdrawal of critical medicines across oncology, cardiology, mental health, antibiotics, and others.1
The root causes are complex and include aggressive price competition, disproportionate regulatory burdens, and rising environmental compliance costs together with other structural factors and inflation. These pressures have made many mature generics economically untenable, threatening the long-term sustainability of Europe’s access to critical therapies. Addressing these systemic vulnerabilities requires open dialogue with all stakeholders and a strategic shift in how Europe supports and governs its pharmaceutical ecosystem.
To rebuild resilience, the EU must take decisive action and implement long-term incentives for sustainable and diversified manufacturing across EU Member States. A ‘one-stop shop’ for strategic projects could accelerate investment by streamlining coordination between EU and national authorities.
Achieving pan-European harmonisation and better coordination of national stockpiling strategies is essential”
Stronger EU-level coordination is also needed beyond manufacturing. Achieving pan-European harmonisation and better coordination of national stockpiling strategies is essential. In addition, finalising pharmaceutical legislation can also help by ensuring fair access and enabling the timely introduction of generic and biosimilar medicines.
Equally vital is the reform of procurement practices. Europe should shift from a focus on lowest-price tenders to approaches that prioritise multiple criteria – such as reliability, environmental responsibility, and long-term supply security – through multi-winner models. Integrating mandatory supply security standards into tenders would incentivise local production and help prevent shortages. It is crucial to recognise EU-based manufacturing and resilience within tender evaluations, while ensuring compliance with World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations. Adopting multi-winner schemes would foster supplier diversity, while rethinking pricing structures can help mitigate the trend towards consolidation.
Legislative ambition alone is not enough – Europe must also confront other external factors that continue to destabilise medicine supply chains.
Geopolitical instability and trade tensions has exposed the fragility of global supply chains. To safeguard the supply of generics, the EU should promote health-focused trade agreements to restoring competitiveness and resilience and avoid geopolitical pressure that could endanger access to medicines.
To safeguard the supply of generics, the EU should promote health-focused trade agreements to restoring competitiveness and resilience and avoid geopolitical pressure that could endanger access to medicines”
To make these safeguards truly effective, Europe must move beyond patchy national efforts and embrace a unified, coordinated approach. Fragmented national stockpiling is inefficient and often counterproductive. It can drain supply from one country to another and create unnecessary competition. Teva calls for a harmonised EU-wide solidarity mechanism underpinned by:
Need-based reallocation of existing stocks, rather than duplicating safety obligations
Public funding to maintain emergency inventories, avoiding cost burdens on manufacturers
Real-time data sharing via platforms like the European Medicines Verification System (EMVS), enabling better forecasting and allocation.
Harnessing advanced technologies to secure Europe’s supply chain
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital tools are crucial for enabling smarter, faster coordination across Europe’s medicine supply chains. By using advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and predictive modelling, the EU can significantly improve the agility and efficiency of cross-border supply responses. Embracing AI-powered platforms will optimise stock management, enhance demand forecasting, and allow rapid resource reallocation where it is most needed.
Modernising regulatory and logistical systems with digital innovation helps streamline medicine movement throughout the EU. Tools like electronic leaflets, unified packaging standards, and AI-driven forecasting from platforms such as EMVS all contribute to better prediction of demand and prevention of shortages. Relying more on these technologies will create a more responsive, coordinated network, delivering critical medicines quickly and reliably to patients.
These technologies enable both operational efficiency and regulatory flexibility, essential for medicines that require precise temperature and shelf-life controls. Unlocking the full potential of digital advancements relies on revitalising the manufacturing base – pairing innovation in production processes with expanded capacity.
Modernising regulatory and logistical systems with digital innovation helps streamline medicine movement throughout the EU”
Competitiveness in the global market calls for smart, accessible performance-linked funding to drive investment in EU-based manufacturing upgrades. Fast-track pathways for critical medicine projects can strengthen supply resilience, while encouraging innovation in manufacturing, especially through green technologies and digital transformation. Establishing a sustainable pharmaceutical environment will help ensure reliable, long-term access to essential medicines for patients.
A regulatory framework that supports, rather than stifles, the economic viability of producing essential medicines is critical. Maintaining the production of medicines relies on striking a balance between regulation and viability by:
Enabling pricing mechanisms that account for inflation and reflect rising production and compliance costs
Ensuring environmental policies do not inadvertently undermine pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply
Streamlining regulatory processes to reduce administrative overhead and accelerate market access.
Europe’s pharmaceutical resilience depends on bold, coordinated action. The path forward requires rethinking how we define and reward supply chain security, manufacturing innovation, and equitable access. The challenges are complex, but the solutions are within reach.
Stakeholders in manufacturing, policy, or supply chain management sectors must align around a shared vision of access, sovereignty, and sustainability.
The next decade will shape Europe’s health system for a generation. Let it be one where generics thrive – not just as affordable alternatives, but as pillars of a fair, resilient and patient-centered future.
About the author
Michal Nitka, Senior Vice President, Head Generics Europe & Global Head OTC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has held senior leadership roles at Teva and other leading generics and innovative companies and has deep insight into EU markets and healthcare systems. Michal is a medical doctor by training and holds postgraduate degrees in marketing and management from the University of Łódź, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, and IMD in Switzerland.
This website uses cookies to enable, optimise and analyse site operations, as well as to provide personalised content and allow you to connect to social media. By clicking "I agree" you consent to the use of cookies for non-essential functions and the related processing of personal data. You can adjust your cookie and associated data processing preferences at any time via our "Cookie Settings". Please view our Cookie Policy to learn more about the use of cookies on our website.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as ”Necessary” are stored on your browser as they are as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. For our other types of cookies “Advertising & Targeting”, “Analytics” and “Performance”, these help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these different types of cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience. You can adjust the available sliders to ‘Enabled’ or ‘Disabled’, then click ‘Save and Accept’. View our Cookie Policy page.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Cookie
Description
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertising-targeting
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Advertising & Targeting".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent WordPress Plugin. The cookie is used to remember the user consent for the cookies under the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent WordPress Plugin. The cookie is used to remember the user consent for the cookies under the category "Performance".
PHPSESSID
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
zmember_logged
This session cookie is served by our membership/subscription system and controls whether you are able to see content which is only available to logged in users.
Performance cookies are includes cookies that deliver enhanced functionalities of the website, such as caching. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Cookie
Description
cf_ob_info
This cookie is set by Cloudflare content delivery network and, in conjunction with the cookie 'cf_use_ob', is used to determine whether it should continue serving “Always Online” until the cookie expires.
cf_use_ob
This cookie is set by Cloudflare content delivery network and is used to determine whether it should continue serving “Always Online” until the cookie expires.
free_subscription_only
This session cookie is served by our membership/subscription system and controls which types of content you are able to access.
ls_smartpush
This cookie is set by Litespeed Server and allows the server to store settings to help improve performance of the site.
one_signal_sdk_db
This cookie is set by OneSignal push notifications and is used for storing user preferences in connection with their notification permission status.
YSC
This cookie is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Analytics cookies collect information about your use of the content, and in combination with previously collected information, are used to measure, understand, and report on your usage of this website.
Cookie
Description
bcookie
This cookie is set by LinkedIn. The purpose of the cookie is to enable LinkedIn functionalities on the page.
GPS
This cookie is set by YouTube and registers a unique ID for tracking users based on their geographical location
lang
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used to store the language preferences of a user to serve up content in that stored language the next time user visit the website.
lidc
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and used for routing.
lissc
This cookie is set by LinkedIn share Buttons and ad tags.
vuid
We embed videos from our official Vimeo channel. When you press play, Vimeo will drop third party cookies to enable the video to play and to see how long a viewer has watched the video. This cookie does not track individuals.
wow.anonymousId
This cookie is set by Spotler and tracks an anonymous visitor ID.
wow.schedule
This cookie is set by Spotler and enables it to track the Load Balance Session Queue.
wow.session
This cookie is set by Spotler to track the Internet Information Services (IIS) session state.
wow.utmvalues
This cookie is set by Spotler and stores the UTM values for the session. UTM values are specific text strings that are appended to URLs that allow Communigator to track the URLs and the UTM values when they get clicked on.
_ga
This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. It stores information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_gat
This cookies is set by Google Universal Analytics to throttle the request rate to limit the collection of data on high traffic sites.
_gid
This cookie is set by Google Analytics and is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visited in an anonymous form.
Advertising and targeting cookies help us provide our visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns.
Cookie
Description
advanced_ads_browser_width
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and measures the browser width.
advanced_ads_page_impressions
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and measures the number of previous page impressions.
advanced_ads_pro_server_info
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and sets geo-location, user role and user capabilities. It is used by cache busting in Advanced Ads Pro when the appropriate visitor conditions are used.
advanced_ads_pro_visitor_referrer
This cookie is set by Advanced Ads and sets the referrer URL.
bscookie
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by LinkedIn share Buttons and ad tags.
IDE
This cookie is set by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
li_sugr
This cookie is set by LinkedIn and is used for tracking.
UserMatchHistory
This cookie is set by Linkedin and is used to track visitors on multiple websites, in order to present relevant advertisement based on the visitor's preferences.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
This cookie is set by YouTube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.