MSD acquisition to accelerate first-in-class COPD drug

Posted: 10 July 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The $10 billion acquisition involves advancement of a novel inhaled therapy which has potential to redefine standard of care in respiratory disease.

MSD, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Verona Pharma for a total of approximately $10 billion.

Through this deal, MSD will gain rights to ohtuvayre® (ensifentrine), a first-in-class selective dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4).

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ohtuvayre in June 2024 as maintenance therapy for adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Ohtuvayre is “the first novel inhaled mechanism for the maintenance treatment of COPD in two decades,” explained David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Verona Pharma. He shared that the acquisition is intended to accelerate the potential of ohtuvayre to reach more patients living with COPD.

The treatment is administered via standard jet nebuliser and combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in one molecule.

Addressing unmet need in COPD – MSD and Verona Pharma’s potential impact

In the Phase III clinical programme, Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy (ENHANCE) (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2), nebulised ohtuvayre demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In ENHANCE-1, 763 participants were enrolled. In ENHANCE-2, 790 patients were enrolled in the study.

“This novel, first-in-class treatment addresses an important unmet need for COPD patients persistently symptomatic based on its unique combination of bronchodilatory and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects”

Verona Pharma and MSD noted that approximately 390 million people have COPD worldwide (as of 2019) and is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

“This novel, first-in-class treatment addresses an important unmet need for COPD patients persistently symptomatic based on its unique combination of bronchodilatory and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects. We look forward to welcoming the talented Verona Pharma team to Merck,” stated Robert Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Merck.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2025, subject to approval of certain customary conditions.

Ohtuvayre is also being clinically investigated as a treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, Verona Pharma and MSD added.