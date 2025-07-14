Updated licensing agreement marks “major milestone” in global HIV response

Posted: 14 July 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The expanded agreement between ViiV Healthcare and Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) provides a more patient-centric treatment approach for HIV patients worldwide.

ViiV Healthcare has extended its voluntary licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool for cabotegravir for HIV PrEP to include related patents for use in long-acting HIV treatment.

This news comes following updated guidance from World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending long-acting injectable cabotegravir + rilpivirine as a treatment option for HIV.

Aurobindo, Cipla and Viatris, who have existing licenses for preventive generic cabotegravir long-acting, will be able to develop, manufacture and supply the drug for use in combination with long-acting rilpivirine, subject to required regulatory approvals. Adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg, will be eligible for this treatment, based on the agreement terms.

Viiv Healthcare – supporting the global HIV response

“As leaders in long-acting innovation we’re proud to be expanding our voluntary licence with the MPP to now include treatment of HIV in addition to prevention,” Deborah Waterhouse, CEO at ViiV Healthcare stated.

CAB LA is a vital addition to the HIV treatment toolbox — especially for people facing adherence challenges with oral regimens”

The expanded agreement will help patients to access the long-acting treatment in 133 countries globally, according to GSK.

“Our previous agreement with ViiV for dolutegravir has already enabled the supply of generic DTG-based HIV treatments in 129 countries and we hope that over time a similar coverage can be achieved for CAB LA.

“CAB LA is a vital addition to the HIV treatment toolbox — especially for people facing adherence challenges with oral regimens. Expanding access to long-acting options like this supports a more person-centred, choice- and needs-driven approach, which is exactly what an equitable and effective HIV response requires,” Charles Gore, Executive Director at MPP commented.

Patient preference for long-acting injectables for HIV

ViiV Healthcare has also shared promising new data from its Phase IIIb trial showing preference for long-acting injectables by treatment-naïve HIV patients.

The VOLITION study found that 89 percent of these participants opted to switch to long-acting injectable Vocabria + Rekambys (Cabenuva in the US, Canada and Australia) following rapid viral suppression with daily Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine (DTG/3TC)).

ViiV Healthcare emphasised that these outcomes demonstrate the efficacy and tolerability of DTG/3TC as a rapid suppression option.