Recommended

Discover the latest breakthroughs in environmental monitoring when you access our latest brand report! Get your free copy today!
Explore innovative, purpose-built AI solutions that elevate compliance and efficiency in quality and manufacturing operations.
Explore how lipid formulations in softgels can enhance drug absorption and bioavailability in this upcoming webinar!
Discover approaches to advance manufacturing processes such as continuous manufacturing, address key manufacturing challenges and optimise product quality at our upcoming webinar – Register now!
EPR’s latest Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in cell and gene therapy for quality control, manufacturing, analytical development and more – READ MORE
Register for this webinar to learn about impurity control in pharmaceutical waters! Coming soon!
View our brand new Guide to Testing for 2025!
news

Bristol Myers Squibb names new Head of Development

0
SHARES

The new appointee has over twenty years of experience in biopharma and extensive senior expertise in oncology.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dr Cristian Massacesi

Credit: PixelBiss / Shutterstock.com

Bristol Myers Squibb has appointed Dr Cristian Massacesi as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, and Head of Development.

Dr Massacesi will oversee both early-stage and late-stage product development from 1 August 2025, based in Princeton, New Jersey, US.

He will overtake Dr Samit Hirawat, who has been in the role for the past six years. To ensure a smooth transition, Dr Hirawat will move on from his current role on August 1, 2025. He will however, remain as an advisor at Bristol Myers Squibb until 1 November.

 

Reserve your FREE place

 


Explore innovative, purpose-built AI solutions that elevate compliance and efficiency in quality and manufacturing operations.

17 September 2025 | 10:00 AM BST | FREE Webinar

In this webinar, find out how AI tools such as customised large language models (LLMs), orchestrated services, and human-in-the-loop design can streamline processes, enhance training, and improve efficiencies.

Don’t miss your chance to learn from industry experts – Register Now – It’s Free!

 

Dr Cristian Massacesi’s career highlights

Dr Massacesi has over two decades experience in the global biopharmaceutical field and begun his career as a medical oncologist.

“He has a proven track record of advancing breakthrough science from early through late-stage development and global regulatory approvals,” Bristol Myers Squibb explained.

Dr Massacesi’s deep scientific expertise, strong focus on clinical execution and proven track record of regulatory approvals will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline…”

In his most recent roles as AstraZeneca and Alexion, Dr Massacesi served as Chief Medical Officer, and as Oncology Chief Development Officer at AstraZeneca. During his tenure, the company advanced over 150 clinical studies and achieved multiple regulatory approvals.

Dr Massacesi has also worked in senior R&D positions at Pfizer and Novartis. Here, he oversaw advancement of therapeutic development programmes for solid tumours and hematologic malignancies.

“[His] deep scientific expertise, strong focus on clinical execution and proven track record of regulatory approvals will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline and deliver breakthrough medicines to even more patients around the world,” explained Christopher Boerner, PhD, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb.

Commenting on his new tenure as EVP, Chief Medical Officer, and Head of Development, Dr Massacesi shared: “I am on a mission to discover new medicines – unlocking innovative approaches to researching and treating challenging diseases so that one day, no patient will hear that all options have been exhausted”.

Share via
Share via