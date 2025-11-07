Lilly bolsters leadership team with neuroscience and immunology in mind

Posted: 7 November 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Dr Carole Ho joins from Denali Therapeutics and there are promotions for Adrienne Brown and Daniel Skovronsky.

Lilly has appointed new executives committee members and senior leaders to help accelerate some of its key therapeutic pipeline areas, including neuroscience and immunology.

Firstly, Dr Carole Ho will join Lilly as Executive Vice President and President, Lilly Neuroscience, and serve on the Executive Committee. Ho has over two decades of biopharmaceutical experience leading therapeutic development across a range of therapeutic areas. Before Lilly, Ho served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at US biopharma Denali Therapeutics.

Adrienne Brown has been promoted to Executive Vice President and President, Lilly Immunology and will join the Executive Committee. Currently, she serves as Lilly’s Group Vice President of Corporate Business Development. Throughout her over 20-year tenure at Lilly, Brown has held a range of leadership roles across US and Japan functions. This includes leading the US launch of the firm’s blockbuster type 2 diabetes medicine Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

Dr Daniel Skovronsky, PhD, will manage R&D as well as global launches and product strategy for Immunology, Neuroscience and Cardiometabolic Health as the company’s new Chief Scientific and Product Officer, and President, Lilly Research Laboratories. He will continue as a member of the Executive Committee.

The company’s future R&D efforts are also set to be supported by a new AI supercomputer, announced last month. The aim is to use the technology to accelerate pharmaceutical manufacturing and development.

David Ricks, Lilly’s Chair and CEO said: “In recent years, Lilly has transformed our research engine, sped development, and launched breakthrough medicines while dramatically expanding production capacity and improving access to care and affordability.

“Looking ahead, we see an even greater opportunity to help people live better lives and grow our company and its impact. To enable this exciting future, we’re adding two exceptional leaders in Carole and Adrienne to drive our expansion plans in neuroscience and immunology, and we’re expanding the scope of responsibilities for Dan.”