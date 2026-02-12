Recommended

EU-India conclude Free Trade Agreement
Pennsylvania to home Lilly fourth new US manufacturing facility
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Increasing the effectiveness of pharma endotoxin testing | REGISTER NOW
WEBINAR | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
AstraZeneca commits $15bn to Chinese manufacturing
Roche GLP-1 promising in phase II obesity trial
WuXi Biologics and HanchorBio collaborate on next-gen immunotherapies
Innovative nanoparticle research potential AMR breakthrough
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Explore the latest issue here
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

Rottendorf and Corealis collaborate on OSD manufacturing

0
SHARES

The two CDMOs sign an alliance to offer an integrated early-development offering and accelerated commercial pathway.

Corealis Pharma and Rottendorf Pharma CDMO oral solid dose (OSD) partnership

Germany’s Rottendorf Pharma and Canada’s Corealis Pharma have signed an oral solid dose (OSD) manufacturing and development alliance that aims to offer faster, lower-risk development.

The agreement will see the two contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) offer development capabilities that run from pre-formulation to global market supply.

Laval, Quebec-based Corealis will take the lead with R&D and phase I–II clinical supply while Rottendorf, whose headquarters are in Ennigerloh, North Rhine-Westphalia, will manage phase III, validation and commercial manufacturing.

David Leroux-Petersen (pictured above, centre), CEO of Corealis Pharma, said: “Through this collaboration, we provide our biotech clients a continuous transition from early-stage development to commercial supply – with seamless knowledge transfer.”

Erich Scheibner (pictured above, second from left), Managing Director at Rottendorf Pharma, added: “With Corealis, we have gained an ideal partner for early-stage development who complements our own expertise and expands our reach in this area.”

The new CDMO partnership formalises and extends an existing collaboration, aligning OSD formulation strategy, analytical methods, manufacturing processes and regulatory expectations for the companies’ pharma and biotech clients through a joint execution and governance framework.

 
Share via
Share via