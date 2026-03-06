SPACES ARE FILLING FAST – SECURE YOURS!
Rapid sterility testing is no longer optional for advanced therapies – it’s becoming operationally essential. Join this webinar to explore rapid sterility testing methods that ensure fast, reliable product release, addressing critical challenges in timely delivery and safety.
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing
18 March 2026 | 3PM
What you’ll discover:
- Rapid sterility testing methods that address the challenge of lengthy testing times, improving efficiency and ensuring timely product release
- Insights into how digital PCR technology enhances testing accuracy and sensitivity, detecting contaminants quickly and reliably
- Real-world case studies on rapid testing implementations in the field of cell and gene therapy
The session will discuss future trends in sterility testing and showcase successful rapid sterility testing in cell and gene therapy products, demonstrating practical applications and benefits.
Register now to join live or for free access to the on-demand recording if you can’t make the date