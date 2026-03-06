Recommended

Amgen secures Uplizna EU approval in gMG
Orsellinic acid study demonstrates production first
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
J&J to site new $1bn cell therapy facility in Pennsylvania
FDA sets new default standard for US drug approvals
Daiichi Sankyo picks new Global Head of R&D
Dr Belén Garijo replaces Paul Hudson as Sanofi CEO
Discover how to harness digital PCR for rapid sterility testing
news

Biogen/Stoke’s zorevunersen hailed as potential first disease-modifying drug for rare epilepsy

0
SHARES

Clinical readout for Dravet syndrome trial part of the collaboration the companies signed in 2025.

Biogen Zorevunersen Dravet

An antisense oligonucleotide treatment being co-developed by Biogen and Stoke Therapeutics has become the first drug to demonstrate disease modification potential in a hard-to-treat form of epilepsy.

 

SPACES ARE FILLING FAST – SECURE YOURS!


Rapid sterility testing is no longer optional for advanced therapies – it’s becoming operationally essential. Join this webinar to explore rapid sterility testing methods that ensure fast, reliable product release, addressing critical challenges in timely delivery and safety.

Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing

18 March 2026 | 3PM

What you’ll discover:

  • Rapid sterility testing methods that address the challenge of lengthy testing times, improving efficiency and ensuring timely product release
  • Insights into how digital PCR technology enhances testing accuracy and sensitivity, detecting contaminants quickly and reliably
  • Real-world case studies on rapid testing implementations in the field of cell and gene therapy

The session will discuss future trends in sterility testing and showcase successful rapid sterility testing in cell and gene therapy products, demonstrating practical applications and benefits.

Register now to join live or for free access to the on-demand recording if you can’t make the date

New clinical data for zorevunersen showed it enabled a significant reduction in the number of seizures in paediatric patients with Dravet syndrome in two initial phase I/IIa trials and ongoing extension studies.

In the initial trial, 81 children were given up to 70mg of zorevunersen, either as a single dose or with multiple doses over a six-month period.

Patients experienced a reduction in the number of seizures by between 59 percent and 91 percent over the first 20 months of the extension studies, persisting over the three years in the extension studies.

By targeting the underlying genetic cause of the disease, zorevunersen has the potential to be the first disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome”

These outcomes are notable considering current treatments are ineffective at controlling seizures in most Dravet patients and no therapy is currently available that addresses symptoms. Zorevunersen works by helping to restore correct nerve-cell function.

Dr Barry Ticho, Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics, said: “By targeting the underlying genetic cause of the disease, zorevunersen has the potential to be the first disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.”

Lead author of the NEJM publication, Professor Helen Cross, PhD, added: “These data mark a potential turning point in the treatment of Dravet syndrome.

“While reducing seizures is still critical, the improvements in cognition, behaviour and quality of life seen in these studies suggest we may be changing the course of the disease and therefore the lives of patients and their families.”

Zorevunersen is currently being investigated in the ongoing phase III EMPEROR study, results of which are expected to be shared in mid-2027.

The recently published findings are available in the NEMJ.

 
Share via
Share via