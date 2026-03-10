Recommended

CSL breaks ground on $1.5bn Illinois plasma therapy facility expansion

US manufacturing investment forms part of the firm’s efforts to increase its domestic presence and support its supply network.

CSL Illinois plasma

New $1.5 billion investment at CSL’s Kankakee manufacturing site builds on over $3 billion already spent on CSL’s U.S. operations since 2018. The expansion will create at least 300 new jobs and enhance production of plasma-derived therapies and albumin through advanced manufacturing capabilities. (Credit: CSL)

CSL is investing $1.5 billion to expand its manufacturing facility in Kankakee, Illinois, US, and boost production capacity for its plasma-derived therapies and albumin.

 

Gordon Naylor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at CSL, said: “As the need for plasma-derived therapies continues to grow in the US and globally, expanding our Kankakee site further strengthens this key hub in our supply network.”

This site expansion marks an important step forward in increasing efficiency by incorporating new, innovative manufacturing processes and technology into how we produce the plasma-based medicines needed by so many people”

It’s an area of the Australian company’s US operations in which CSL has already invested over $3 billion since 2018.

Mary Oates, the firm’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “This site expansion marks an important step forward in increasing efficiency by incorporating new, innovative manufacturing processes and technology into how we produce the plasma-based medicines needed by so many people.”

Over 1,200 full-time employees currently work at the Kankakee site, and at least 300 new jobs are set to be created through the facility expansion, which is expected to be operational by 2031.

Separate to this expansion, CSL has made other major changes in recent months. This includes in August setting out a new, leaner business operating model, integrating R&D, business development and commercial teams. While the Illinois facility is seeing expansion, CSL decided to close 22 plasma collection network centres, based on underperformance. Other changes include plans to cut its workforce by 15 percent.

However, elsewhere the company has launched new manufacturing ventures. With the decision last year to spin out its CSL Seqirus vaccines business, the company chose to buildout its vaccine capabilities, opening a new $1 billion influenza vaccine and antivenom manufacturing facility in Melbourne, Australia.

 
