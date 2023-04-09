Realising the potential of AAV gene therapies

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

AAVs are fast becoming the leading platform for in vivo delivery of genetic material to patient cells in gene therapies, offering many characteristics well-suited to in vivo drug modalities. These small (~25nm in diameter), non‑integrating, non‑enveloped viruses deliver viral DNA to host cells in the form of an episome, enabling transient expression of functional copies of genes to overcome gene abnormalities in patient cells.

Since the advent of the first CGT therapy, advancements in bioreactor capacity have been fundamental in improving their scalability

The availability of a large variety of AAV serotypes means careful vector design can also achieve a high specificity towards certain target cells or tissue types and improve safety by minimising off-target interactions. AAV’s mild immunogenicity helps to promote patient safety as well as efficacy by evading destruction by the host’s immune system.

Advances in genetic engineering techniques and molecular biology are further helping to enhance AAV capabilities. For example, gene therapy developers can maximise AAV packaging capacity by removing viral coding sequences, which also helps lower cytotoxicity and immunogenicity.

The cost of revolutionary therapies

Although AVVs have the potential to drastically transform the treatment of genetic disorders, there is a fundamental obstacle standing in the way – affordability. When the EMA first approved Glybera, it broke all pricing records, costing over €1.0 million ($1.2 million) for a single dose. The cost of Glybera was a key driver in the decision to withdraw it from the market.2 As of 2019, another AAV gene therapy, Zolgensma (Onasemnogene abeparvovec), has become the “most expensive drug in the world”. This gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy costs around €1.9 million ($2.0 million) per dose.3

Subsequent rounds of treatment might be needed, adding to the substantial ongoing costs, as AAV is a non-integrating virus, meaning the genes delivered to the patient by the viral vector will be expressed transiently rather than permanently.

AAV developers and manufacturers must therefore start to address how they can provide a more cost-effective production process to enable broader patient access to these critical medicines.

Reducing cost through scalability

One method developers and manufacturers can use to reduce the cost of AAV treatments is to increase production scale. Since the advent of the first CGT therapy, advancements in bioreactor capacity have been fundamental in improving their scalability. In the early years of gene therapy, upstream processing relied on bioreactors with capacities of around 200 litres. Now, these processes can be conducted in bioreactors capable of supporting volumes over 10 times the size.

With scalability in mind, AAV developers are also exploring other areas that could help minimise the cost of the final product. Two key focuses include increasing yields and optimising manufacturing technologies. For example, by initiating downstream processes with an initial high virus titer and aiming to reduce product loss throughout purification, developers can further optimise yield. This could be achieved using media cultures and cell lines demonstrated to deliver higher yields as well as utilising reagents shown to enhance transfection efficiency and improve plasmid stability.

Considering scalability in upstream processing

The pressure for scalability in cell and gene therapy production has driven many developers to reassess their approach to upstream processing as well. In addition to carefully selecting media cultures and cell lines to optimise yield, there is a growing trend towards using stable cell lines and suspension cell culture systems.

As compared with traditional transient transfection methods, the long-term expression of viral vectors using stable cell lines presents an attractive alternative. As transfection methods do not have to be carried out for every batch stable cell lines offer distinct advantages for project scaling, including reducing the cost of goods involved in transfection steps and producing higher quality, homogeneous vectors.

Suspension platforms also offer unique scalability advantages in comparison to adherent alternatives. Adherent platforms can require large amounts of floor space and manual handling to accommodate the 2D culture vessels often used for their proliferation. As the process scales, developers must rely on “scaling out” (utilising multiple vessels), which further magnifies operations, space, and cost burdens. Relying on suspension platforms using bioreactors enables relatively simple, linear scaling.

Keeping regulatory evolution in mind

Advances in viral vector manufacturing processes will be instrumental in broadening patient access to potentially life-changing AAV-based therapies. With rapid progression in production technologies and methodologies, AAV developers must anticipate and prepare for similar changes in the regulatory landscape.

AAV developers will already be aware of a current issue in the spotlight, where regulatory bodies are pushing for the adoption of chromatography techniques in downstream processes

Unlike the well-established governance surrounding traditional biologics like monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), the relatively new CGT space is currently in a state of flux. As our molecular understanding of CGTs expands, regulatory bodies are under pressure to evolve in tandem.

AAV developers will already be aware of a current issue in the spotlight, where regulatory bodies are pushing for the adoption of chromatography techniques in downstream processes. Despite previously being considered the “gold standard” method to remove empty capsids (capsids with no genetic material), ultracentrifugation is being phased out in favour of chromatography methods. This is due to the exposure risks associated with “open processes” like ultracentrifugation.

Looking to the future

The CGT space is expanding rapidly, providing new promise to patients suffering from difficult‑to‑treat genetic disorders. Delivering these life-changing medicines to a broader patient population demands a reduction in the cost of these treatments.Scalability is the key that will allow AAV developers and manufacturers to minimise production costs, enabling these savings to be passed on to the patient. As a result, developers will need to be agile and consider how they could implement new technologies to provide scalability. AAV developers and manufacturers will also need to demonstrate flexibility to reflect changes in CGT regulations and guidance that could be anticipated in the future.

Moving forward, extensive expertise and experience in AAV production will be critical in the appropriate implementation of new technologies providing scalability, and ensuring these comply with regulatory guidelines.

About the author Rajiv Vaidya, PhD is Head of Manufacturing Science and Technology at Andelyn Biosciences. He has over 25 years of experience in research and development in academia and industry. Prior to Andelyn, Rajiv was Senior Director of Manufacturing at Grace Science LLC, a biotech company focused on NGLY1 gene therapy. His previous positions were at Arranta Bio, Brammer Bio and Meridian Life Science. His functions in previous companies were related to manufacturing, process development and technical operations for gene therapy products, native viruses, recombinant proteins, and antibodies. Rajiv earned his PhD in Microbiology from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India.

