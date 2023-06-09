The power of rapid methods for fungal ID

Please enter your email and choose a password for your account. Passwords must include at least 8 characters, a mixture of both uppercase and lowercase letters, at least one letter and number and at least one special character, e.g. ! @ # ? ]

How can fungi enter the pharmaceutical cleanroom?

Most fungi enter the cleanroom from the external environment and are associated with airborne spores or nearby vegetation. There are three main types of breaches. The first is through items being transferred in, which have not been suitably wrapped or disinfected. The second is with the ingress of unfiltered air (where atmospheric air poses the greatest risk), such as from faulty heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The third is with the ingress of water, such as a leak from a pipe.

Other factors include transfer via personnel, where gowning can present a particular concern (the toe area has the highest population of fungi on the human body and the greatest varieties of fungi are found on the heel of the foot).

Fungi can reside in many places within the cleanroom, including door kick plates, bags, incubators, boxes, markers, intervention equipment, cartwheel, ceiling tiles, poorly maintained flooring, vibrations from construction, and in some cases, high-pressure impingement application devices for applying cleaning solutions. Deficient room pressurisation, vibrations from construction, poor engineering designs related to sprinkler systems and light fixtures have also been the cause of fungal outbreaks in cleanrooms. Whether fungi survive relates to variations with the environment, such as increases in ambient temperatures, the presence of water, and nutritive sources.

Challenges of fungal identification

The main challenges with fungal identification using conventional methods relate to both the techniques and to knowledge. Techniques begin with selecting the most appropriate agar medium. Yeast and mould in most instances grow as well in neutral nonselective media at 30–35°C as on selective media at 20–25°C. Sabouraud dextrose agar, potato dextrose agar and soyabean-casein digest agar (equivalent to tryptone soya agar) are generally suitable, although some fungi may require more specialist media. Good growth enables macroscopic observations to be made, followed by microscopic examinations.

The main challenge here is that few microbiology labs are equipped with people who are proficient at fungal identification. This is a skill that must be learnt over time and it requires patience.

With semi-automated phenotypic methods, a common limitation is with the database, which may or may not contain the fungus of interest. Despite some updates, most databases within systems are biased towards medical microbiology and thus are more limited in terms of the industrial or pharmaceutical setting.

Alternative methods such as internal transcribed spacer (ITS) regions sequencing by molecular techniques are highly specialised and expensive.

What are the main factors to consider when selecting a method for fungal identification?

Conventional methods for fungal ID

In terms of conventional methods, this is either achieved through visual identification or with semi‑automated methods. Regarding semi‑automated methods, the primary factor is with the database (as mentioned earlier).

With conventional methods, to evaluate colony characteristics of filamentous fungi, it is necessary to subculture the fungus to the same medium upon which the original colony descriptions are based. Visual examination of the colony can reveal, to the trained eye, important data concerning colour, texture, diffusible pigments, exudates, growth zones, aerial and submerged hyphae, growth rate, colony topography, and macroscopic structures such as ascocarps, pycnidia, sclerotia, sporodochia and synnemata.

For microscopic examination, the lactophenol cotton blue wet mount preparation is the most widely used method of staining and observing fungi and is fairly straightforward to prepare. The challenge is with capturing suitable fungal fragments. Delicate fungal structures, however, often break during this process, rendering identification difficult.

Moving towards rapid methods

With conventional methods, the best ‘all-rounder’ is MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. This proteomic technique has a reasonably good database (depending on the vendor) and is useful for many of the common yeasts and filamentous fungi found in the cleanroom environment.

For more advanced methods, the leading rapid technologies are based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Raman spectroscopy.

With the PCR approach, next-generation, high‑throughput, comparative DNA sequencing systems are the optimal methods for identifying fungi. These technologies are based on a phylogenetic approach for microbial identification using the D2 region of the large subunit ribosomal DNA for fungi. The sequences of fungal samples are automatically compared to sequences in a database, and this leads to identification of the contaminant.

With Raman, culture on a film is examined for microscopic particulates using Raman spectroscopy, with a spectral signature provided for each particulate. These signatures can then be correlated to a library of known microorganisms.

How do you validate a new RMM for fungal identification?

The first requirement is that any RMM considered for pharmaceuticals should demonstrate its suitability with an evaluation of the instrument having been published in at least one peer-reviewed journal.

There are different sources of guidance, including Pharmacopeia. The optimal approach consists of:

Parallel testing with approximately 10 fungal isolates using an existing system.

The testing of 10 representative stock cultures of commonly isolated species (ensuring that these are of a broad enough range to cover the majority of the instruments test array); here type strains from a reputable culture collection should ideally be included. Using organisms appearing in the official chapters of the compendia is a wise move, such as microorganisms suitable for the qualification of culture media and in relation to the sterility test and tests for microbial enumeration and specified microorganisms. However, given that only two fungi are listed the range needs to be broadened. Common genus to include are: Aspergillus, Candida, Penicillium, Fusarium, Alternaria and Cladosporium. Consideration must be given to the geographical location of the facility and the types of fungal challenges found in the local environment.

Confirming that 10 fungal identifications, including at least five different species, agree with the results of a reference laboratory testing split sample.

In terms of assessing the data, appropriate criteria to consider are:

Accuracy, which is expressed as a percentage of the number of correct results divided by the number of obtained results, multiplied by 100.

Reproducibility, which is similarly expressed as a percentage. Here the number of correct results in agreement is divided by the total number of results multiplied by 100.

Robustness, to assess whether different analysts using the instrument can generate the same results.

Similar considerations arise when selecting a contract test laboratory. Here it is important to consider how the contract test laboratory is accredited and how the laboratory can be shown to be accurate.