Leveraging PAT for environmental monitoring in light of Annex 1

Automated CFU detection

Starting with the typical analysis of plates for colony forming units (CFUs), many efforts have been made to automate this. Systems for automated reading in combination with image analysis can automate the counting of CFUs, greatly reducing the number of employees required for the task, as well as removing any person-to-person variability. Some companies take it further and use automated microscopy and optical scanning3 to provide the same results as from traditional cultivation methods, but in hours instead of days.

A new and exciting iteration on automated CFU detection comes from Huang et al.4 presenting Culturomics by Automated Microbiome Imaging and Isolation (CAMII). CAMII combines automated picking of bacterial colonies based on morphological characteristics with high-throughput acquisition single-colony genomic data. Although CAMII is developed for human microbiome exploration, it is also well suited for EM as the sample diversity/complexity is far less. This enables faster, less biased and better documented contamination detection, in line with Annex 1.

Faster bacterial identification

The detection and counting of CFUs is just the first step. Identification of the type of bacteria is necessary to find the source of contamination.

Aside from standard sequencing, an increasingly popular choice for this task is nanopore technologies, which enable rapid sequencing for bacterial identification. While there have been great improvements in this field, the sample runs are still far from instant and require sample preparation, which can ultimately contaminate the sample. Here, vibrational spectroscopic methods have been proposed as a non-invasive technique with faster analysis times.

Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy has been investigated as a method for identification of microorganisms since the 1990s, even below species level, but is typically considered for bulk analysis.

Raman spectroscopy, meanwhile, has the potential for analysis of single bacterial cells if combined with other methods, such as UV-resonance Raman or surface‑enhanced Raman scattering.5 Both types of vibrational spectroscopy require data processing using chemometrics and/or machine learning. A recent study by Maruthamuthu et al,6 combined Raman spectra of microorganisms with deep learning techniques to achieve high accuracies for discrimination of microorganisms.

Biofluorescent particle counters

A completely novel approach to particle monitoring, which is not based on CFU, involves the use of biofluorescent particle counters (BFPCs), which can detect airborne microorganisms continuously and thereby allow real-time detection of contamination.

The BFPC method relies on the biological auto‑fluorescence of certain biological compounds such as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, riboflavin and dipicolinic acid, which are found in all microorganisms. However, the BFPC does not only measure CFUs but also detects the presence of particles for non-culturable microorganisms.

It is therefore challenging to establish a direct correlation between the particle count unit of the BFPC (AFU) with CFU. A 2019 study showed low numbers of “extra” AFU counts compared to CFU,7 thus paving the way for the use of this technology. Furthermore, a discussion between the FDA’s emerging Technology Team and members from industry regarding this technology has been published, where FDA provides guidance on the validation and regulations for BFPCs.8

Quality by design in environmental monitoring?

A caveat for all methods is the need for a representative sampling strategy, regardless of whether they are automated or manual. Sampling more or even real time will not substitute for a poor sample strategy. It is thus essential to have a sampling approach with the least possible bias otherwise the data from automated or real-time PAT measurements will become a distraction and defies the purpose stated in Annex 1 of reducing the risk to the product.

The sampling positions of, for example, settle plates are often determined using airflow visualisation through the so-called “smoke studies” to determine the worst-case positions, ie, the positions with highest likelihood of contamination. Ideally it would be possible to have real-time measurements of the airflow during production, which could detect the occurrence of air movements that were not tested during validation of the smoke studies. If a contamination is found, hours can be spent looking at video footage, trying to find any non‑validated movement from operators.

Recent advances in flow sensing technology have enabled the development of flow sensors with a size smaller than a fingertip. Perhaps in the future it would be possible to have these sensors incorporated into the operators’ clothes, which could give a real-time signal to the operator if they were moving too much or too quickly.

However, it should be noted that all the above‑mentioned methods are for testing aseptic conditions. In a true PAT framework setting, “quality cannot be tested into products; it should be built-in or should be by design”.

So, while rapid monitoring methods enable faster detection of contamination, there is still a way to go before the quality is by design (QbD). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) highlights that “QbD centres on the use of multivariate analysis, (…) to enhance the identification and understanding of critical attributes”.9 A step in this direction could be combining PAT with multivariate statistical process control (MSPC). In an ideal world MSPC could allow for improved fault (contamination) diagnosis and understanding of where in the process the fault occurred. MSPC can therefore aid process understanding, which is the foundation for QbD, and mitigate better preventative measures.

More monitoring, faster monitoring per Annex 1

Given the importance of environmental monitoring to ensure product sterility, the EU GMP Annex 1 revision rightly calls for more and faster monitoring. However, it should always be kept in mind that more and faster monitoring may not provide the desired product quality if not combined with appropriate sampling strategies and focus on using the data to build in quality by design (QbD). Therefore, there is probably still a long way to go before traditional sterility testing is completely substituted.

About the author Isabella Jul-Jørgensen is an industrial PhD student in the department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the Technical University of Denmark and Novo Nordisk A/S. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in physics from University of Copenhagen. Isabella’s current research is focused on spectroscopy and mathematical modelling as process analytical technologies in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The research is focused on multiple processes, such as cleaning verification and formulation of drug products.

