UK immigration reform – implications for life sciences

Posted: 16 May 2025 | European Pharmaceutical Review |

This article offers key industry perspectives on the UK government’s recent immigration whitepaper and highlights the challenge of balancing economic growth and attracting skilled talent.

Earlier this week, the UK Government published new plans for the reform of its immigration strategy. The policy paper outlined three key aims: grow the UK’s domestic workforce, end reliance on overseas labour and boost growth of its domestic economy.1

Addressing the UK government’s immigration whitepaper

Although the proposals in the UK government’s immigration whitepaper could deliver benefit for a range of sectors, the science industry are calling for confidence and clarity from government, asking that the changes deliver economic stability and expansion, and boost skills for the workforce.

One action planned by the government is to recruit and train from the domestic workforce whenever possible. This will be viable by “delivering promised reform of the Apprenticeship Levy to unlock much-needed investment in a wider range of quality, non-apprenticeship training,” according to Rain Newton-Smith, Confederation of British Industry (CBI)’s Chief Executive.2

“Addressing the increasing cost of doing business and finding the right landing zone for policies like the Employment Rights Bill will be vital to ensure businesses have the headroom to invest in skills and training”, Newton-Smith added.2

With the UK’s workforce set to shrink in the future as our population ages, it’s more important than ever that we support the business investment needed to underpin tech adoption and training”

For example, with increasing global interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and “the UK’s workforce set to shrink in the future as our population ages, it’s more important than ever that we support the business investment needed to underpin tech adoption and training”, she remarked.2

“[The UK immigration whitepaper] talks of making it simpler and easier for top scientific talent to come to the UK, but our visa system remains one of the most expensive in the world and that is holding the UK back. Simpler and easier is good news but it is not enough – the costs have to come down if we want to attract the best talent,” Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society said.3

Managing uncertainty amid global change

Potential impact of the UK government’s immigration whitepaper

The full effect of the proposed changes remain to be seen, according to some industry experts. Shuyeb Muquit, Director at the global law firm Fragomen explained that for the science and research sector, it is critical that the change to a “more centrally managed system”, does not restrict international collaboration and talent mobility, a key part of R&D in the UK.4

[Proposals in the UK Government’s immigration whitepaper] risk us cutting off urgently needed scientific and technological talent at a time when the need to keep up with global change has never been greater”

“While many research roles already meet the new [higher Skilled Worker] RQF6, others—especially in labs, data analysis, and specialist support functions—may fall below the RQF6 threshold. Institutions and employers will need clarity on where exemptions or alternative routes apply,” he insisted.4

Moreover, effectiveness of the new Labour Market Evidence Group “will depend on how directly it engages with science and innovation stakeholders, and whether its recommendations lead to agile, evidence-based policy adjustments,” Muquit advised.4

“We understand the need for reform but these proposals risk us cutting off urgently needed scientific and technological talent at a time when the need to keep up with global change has never been greater,” urged Tom Grinyer, CEO of the Institute of Physics.3

Enhancing EU-UK relations

The CBI supported the government’s message of fostering the economy’s growth with publication of its own report, ahead of the EU-UK Summit. The document detailed recommendations to strengthen the partnership between the EU and the UK.5

Developed around feedback from over 400 of CBI’s members across the UK, the guidance included support on navigating the new geopolitical and economic landscape, streamlining regulations, and more.5

Some of its recommendations aligned with advancing the country’s energy and climate goals. “As the CBI highlights, proposals such as linking emissions trading systems will ensure the UK can achieve Net Zero faster – and at lower cost – while increasing the competitiveness of British industry,” commented Adam Berman, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Energy UK.5

“With the disruptive headwinds of US tariffs bringing even more uncertainty to firms, the economic relationship between the EU and the UK is now more important than ever,” urged CBI’s Chief Executive.5

