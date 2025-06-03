Pharma Horizons: environmental monitoring

This exclusive report addresses the key obstacles and innovations shaping pharmaceutical environmental monitoring, from QC and contamination control, to the impact of advanced technologies and regulatory changes. Discover practical solutions you can implement to drive progress for your organisation.

As an essential aspect of quality control and ensuring the safety of pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring is facing significant change. Professionals in the sector must adapt to overcome the major challenges impacting the industry, such as technological innovations, regulatory pressures, compliance and manufacturing complexities.

Inside this report:

Explore how leaders and innovators are navigating complex issues in the industry, including:

Major trends shaping the pharmaceutical environmental monitoring sector

Technology innovations impacting pharmaceutical environmental monitoring

How automated solutions can improve environmental monitoring methods for drug manufacturing

Major microbial risks impacting the manufacture of nonsterile pharmaceutical products and how to mitigate them

Optimising contamination control processes and ensuring quality control

Considerations for developing a meaningful environmental monitoring programme

Addressing potential issues in assuring the sterility of parenteral drug products and the importance of processes such as environmental monitoring and sterility testing



Gain insight from leading industry experts including:

Dr Tim Sandle, Head of QA GxP Compliance, Sterility Assurance and Quality Risk Management, Kedrion Biopharma

Dr Jennifer Isken, Associate Director – Microbiology and Céline Koelbert, Senior Expert, Science & Technology – Microbiology, Novartis

Christine Caruso, Associate Director, Global Microbiology Quality and Sterility Assurance, Merck and Co., Inc

Fred Ayers, Senior Consultant – Microbiology, ValSource

