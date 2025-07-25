Pharma Horizons: leading-edge formulation

This report addresses the key factors shaping pharmaceutical formulation, including regulation, QC and analysis.

Numerous types of formulations can be used to create pharmaceuticals, such as solid dosage forms, liquid dispersions, gel through to creams. Drug development professionals should consider relevant factors including the intended patients and application, properties of the raw materials and more. As such, those working in the sector must maintain awareness of the latest developments to optimise processes, ensure compliance and that a safe, high-quality product is produced.

Inside this report, learn about how leaders are navigating the industry, including:

Key trends shaping the pharmaceutical formulation sector

Innovations leading progress in pharmaceutical formulation and how senior professionals can harness their benefits

How advances in gel formulation can help set a new standard of care in oncology

Addressing powder adhesion challenges in pharmaceutical processing and analysis with automation

Advantages of leveraging approaches like amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs) to enhance drug bioavailability

Approaches for successful development of solid dosage forms

Addressing the challenges of using dry granulation during formulation

Considerations and best practices when utilising QbD during formulation of oral solid dosage forms.

Gain expert insight on drug formulation from senior industry leaders including:

Bindhu Gururajan, Leading Scientist, Associate Director, Senior Fellow, Pharmaceutical Development (PHAD), Novartis

Adi Kaushal, Director and Technology Head, Bioavailability Enhancement, Lonza Small Molecules

Courtney Soulsby, Global Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, British Standards Institution (BSI)

Ali Hassanpour, Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor, University of Leeds

Robb Knie, CEO, Hoth Therapeutics.

Access the full report now to discover the techniques, tools and innovations that are transforming pharmaceutical formulation, and learn how to position your organisation for long-term success.

