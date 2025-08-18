Scaling for the GLP-1 revolution – meeting global injectable demand

Posted: 18 August 2025 | European Pharmaceutical Review |

In this article, Miguel Angel Ortega Sánchez of ROIS explores how the industry is adapting to new delivery formats, device bottlenecks, and strategic partnership models — and why flexibility, compliance, and tech transfer agility are now critical to success.

The rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) therapies has created unprecedented demand for high-volume injectable manufacturing. This means CDMOs are under pressure to deliver scale, speed, and regulatory excellence — all at once.

This article highlights how CDMOs like ROVI are scaling fast while staying flexible and fully compliant as they adapt to new operational and strategic challenges.

