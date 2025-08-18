Scaling for the GLP-1 revolution – meeting global injectable demand
In this article, Miguel Angel Ortega Sánchez of ROIS explores how the industry is adapting to new delivery formats, device bottlenecks, and strategic partnership models — and why flexibility, compliance, and tech transfer agility are now critical to success.
The rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) therapies has created unprecedented demand for high-volume injectable manufacturing. This means CDMOs are under pressure to deliver scale, speed, and regulatory excellence — all at once.
This article highlights how CDMOs like ROVI are scaling fast while staying flexible and fully compliant as they adapt to new operational and strategic challenges.
Find out how the surge in GLP-1’s is:
- shaping the future of manufacturing as companies work to remain compliant under increasing regulatory scrutiny
- influencing how CDMOs and pharma companies approach scale, flexibility, and speed of execution well beyond this therapeutic class
- impacting industry collaboration and how traditional supplier-client models are being replaced by a new approach to long-term strategic partnerships
- positioning injectables at the centre of modern drug delivery, particularly for biologics and advanced therapies.
