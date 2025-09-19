Recommended

FDA tightens COVID vaccine use
Decentralised manufacturing consortium launched
Trial boost for myasthenia gravis drug
FDA starts publishing daily AE data
In depth Focus

Drug development In-Depth Focus 2025

Published: 19 September 2025

This in-depth focus features articles on cell and gene therapy in Europe and enhancing drug delivery with cost-effective solutions.

  • Alliance for impact – advancing CGT development in Europe
    Cell therapy expert Lindsay Davies, PhD, FHEA, discusses the key considerations for moving the needle to broader adoption of CGTs in Europe. She’ll address scalability considerations, the need for regulatory alignment across jurisdictions and the question of reimbursement.
  • Lipid-based solid-dose drug delivery: a low-cost alternative to enhancing dissolution and bioavailability of poorly soluble compounds

