Guide to Outsourcing 2025

Published: 19 September 2025

In this Guide to Outsourcing article, Doug Botkin, PhD Scientific Portfolio Specialist from Charles River Laboratories, examines how modern microbial ID tools can enhance contamination control strategies and explores the benefits an outsourcing partner can provide.

When thinking about microbial identifications, do you picture environmental monitoring (EM) programmes or microbial excursions? While it is no secret that identifications are critical in ongoing monitoring, the accuracy of these binomial tongue twisters collected during cleanroom environmental monitoring qualifications (EMPQs) or water system qualifications is what determines the future success of a contamination control strategy (CCS) and ultimately defines the safety of a product.

This guide shows you how modern microbial ID technologies, supported by pharma-focused expertise, can help you to:

  • Strengthen your CCS
  • Stay ahead of regulatory expectations
  • Resolve microbial excursions with speed and precision
  • Build lasting confidence in your EMPQs and water system qualifications

