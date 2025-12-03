Recommended

Could a simple handle change your cleanroom contamination risk?

Posted: 3 December 2025

In this article, MBV AG aseptic air sampling Air monitoring is vital for compliance and patient safety. Yet, each movement – opening lids, exchanging plates – carries a risk. This is where good design matters: enabling aseptic handling while protecting the critical zone.

MBV AG
  • Core benefit: reduced contamination risk

At the core of aseptic operation is the smart handle design: it allows operators (even with small hands) to tilt the magnetic lid sideways by keeping hands out of the critical zone above the agar plate (Figure 1).

Beyond this, MAS-100 Sirius offers additional safeguards:

Seamless and hygienic easy-to-clean stainless steel design

Vaporised hydrogen peroxide (VHP) decontamination of the instrument’s internal airflow path

Vertical air in- and outlet to not disturb the unidirectional air flow of the cleanroom.

Extending the benefit: holistic design for safety, efficiency and compliance

MAS-100 Sirius is engineered to maximise process safety, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance during cleanroom air sampling. Each feature directly contributes to measurable benefits:

  • Minimised operator errors and reduced training needs – thanks to the lean, intuitive user interface
  • Faster sampling without compromising accuracy – the 200 SLPM flow rate allows one sample to be collected twice as fast
  • Reliable and accurate results – supported by the built-in leak test and dual-sensor design
  • Early error detection – with the integrated instrument self checks
  • Full data integrity and 21 CFR Part-11 compliance – tamper-evident audit trail and optional user management, and error-proof data transfer
  • Flexible workflow integration – seamless connection to LIMS or EM systems using barcode or wi-fi.
 
