Could a simple handle change your cleanroom contamination risk?

Posted: 3 December 2025 | MBV AG |

In this article, MBV AG aseptic air sampling Air monitoring is vital for compliance and patient safety. Yet, each movement – opening lids, exchanging plates – carries a risk. This is where good design matters: enabling aseptic handling while protecting the critical zone.

Core benefit: reduced contamination risk

At the core of aseptic operation is the smart handle design: it allows operators (even with small hands) to tilt the magnetic lid sideways by keeping hands out of the critical zone above the agar plate (Figure 1).

Beyond this, MAS-100 Sirius offers additional safeguards:

Seamless and hygienic easy-to-clean stainless steel design

Vaporised hydrogen peroxide (VHP) decontamination of the instrument’s internal airflow path

Vertical air in- and outlet to not disturb the unidirectional air flow of the cleanroom.

Extending the benefit: holistic design for safety, efficiency and compliance

MAS-100 Sirius is engineered to maximise process safety, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance during cleanroom air sampling. Each feature directly contributes to measurable benefits: