European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2025

1 December 2025

EPR Issue 4 includes articles on manufacturing, AI/ML, vaccine development, biologics and more.

Included in Issue 4 of European Pharmaceutical Review

MANUFACTURING
Decentralised manufacturing: the future of CGT production
Carol Houts
Germfree Laboratories

REGULATION
Making Europe competitive again
Martyn Williams
COPA-DATA UK

LEADERSHIP
The future of pharma R&D leadership
Diego Ardigò
Chiesi Group
Nick Petschek
Kotter

REGULATION
Regulatory inflection points and early engagement
Matthew Weinberg
ProPharma

Lars Petersen on trust-based partnerships and a ‘people first’ culture
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review

Literature as data – using large language models to prioritise protein binding pockets
Alan Nafiiev
Receptor.AI

Moving the needle in patient recruitment with AI
European Pharmaceutical Review

Diversifying mpox vaccines: science, manufacturing and preparedness
David A Dodd
GeoVax Labs

Remaining nimble around emerging threats
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review

Scaling personalised mRNA cancer therapeutics
Benjamin Eldridge
Nutcracker Therapeutics

Mapping the biologics therapy landscape in 2025
European Pharmaceutical Review

Biologics – the emerging side of the product lifecycle
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review

PRODUCT HUB
How a sampling handle can change your cleanroom contamination risk
MBV AG

APP NOTE
HEATMOS filter technology for depyrogenation tunnels – innovations for extreme conditions
Seki Kazuya, Kentaro Kayashima, Tomoko Igarashi and Miya Sato
Nippon Muki

 
