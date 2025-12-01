European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 4 2025
By European Pharmaceutical Review
1 December 2025
EPR Issue 4 includes articles on manufacturing, AI/ML, vaccine development, biologics and more.
Included in Issue 4 of European Pharmaceutical Review:
MANUFACTURING
Decentralised manufacturing: the future of CGT production
Carol Houts
Germfree Laboratories
REGULATION
Making Europe competitive again
Martyn Williams
COPA-DATA UK
LEADERSHIP
The future of pharma R&D leadership
Diego Ardigò
Chiesi Group
Nick Petschek
Kotter
REGULATION
Regulatory inflection points and early engagement
Matthew Weinberg
ProPharma
Lars Petersen on trust-based partnerships and a ‘people first’ culture
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review
Literature as data – using large language models to prioritise protein binding pockets
Alan Nafiiev
Receptor.AI
Moving the needle in patient recruitment with AI
European Pharmaceutical Review
Diversifying mpox vaccines: science, manufacturing and preparedness
David A Dodd
GeoVax Labs
Remaining nimble around emerging threats
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review
Scaling personalised mRNA cancer therapeutics
Benjamin Eldridge
Nutcracker Therapeutics
Mapping the biologics therapy landscape in 2025
European Pharmaceutical Review
Biologics – the emerging side of the product lifecycle
Dominic Tyer
European Pharmaceutical Review
PRODUCT HUB
How a sampling handle can change your cleanroom contamination risk
MBV AG
APP NOTE
HEATMOS filter technology for depyrogenation tunnels – innovations for extreme conditions
Seki Kazuya, Kentaro Kayashima, Tomoko Igarashi and Miya Sato
Nippon Muki