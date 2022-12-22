Moderna finalises plans for UK mRNA vaccine manufacturing centre

Posted: 22 December 2022 | Caroline Peachey (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Moderna is to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing centre in the UK after finalising a ten-year agreement with the UK government.

Moderna, Inc. has finalised a strategic partnership with the UK government to establish a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine research, development, and manufacturing facility in the UK.

This milestone follows the agreement in principle between Moderna and the UK Government, announced in June 2022.

The Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is intended to provide access to a UK-made supply of COVID-19 jabs. It also has potential to develop vaccines for other respiratory diseases, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

The new facility will have the capacity produce up to 250 million vaccines annually, the government said. It is expected to create over 150 highly-skilled jobs.

Construction of MITC is expected to commence in early 2023, with the first mRNA vaccine expected to be produced in the UK in 2025. The location of the facility is expected to be revealed in early 2023.

“Our new state-of-the-art facility will bring mRNA manufacturing to UK shores, providing the UK public with access to pandemic response capabilities through Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and future respiratory virus vaccine candidates,” stated Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Steve Barclay, Health and Social Care Secretary added: “By boosting our onshore vaccine manufacturing capability, we are a step closer to becoming the leading global hub for life sciences. This partnership will support our crucial mission to protect the people of the UK and across the world through the development of revolutionary vaccines and research.”

Moderna has also committed to invest in UK-based R&D activities over the next decade. This will include running a significant number of clinical trials in the UK. Moderna has also pledged to fund grants for UK universities, including PhD places and research programmes.