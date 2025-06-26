European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 2025
By European Pharmaceutical Review
26 June 2025
EPR Issue 2 includes articles on the impact of tariffs on the pharmaceutical supply chain, advances in bioprocessing, manufacturing and more.
Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
Setting rationale specifications for early-phase non-mutagenic impurities
David Elder
David P Elder Consultancy
SUPPLY CHAIN
Tariff risks and opportunities for pharma manufacturers
Clifford Rossi, PhD,
University of Maryland
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: BIOPROCESS/BIOPRODUCTION
Unlocking Europe’s biomanufacturing potential
Glenn Gerecke
Sandoz
Plant tissue-based bioproduction: a sustainable solution for recombinant protein production
Dr Jessy Cartier
Samabriva
Leveraging digital twin technologies to optimise bioprocesses
Seongjin Kim, Sangmin Paik, PhD, and Jihye Heo
Samsung Biologics
Digital twins: a path to scalable CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing
Dr Marc-Olivier Baradez
CGT Catapult
CHROMATOGRAPHY
Peptide aggregation: insights from SEC-HPLC analysis
Akhilesh Kumar Kuril
Flamma USA
FORMULATION
Qualification of non-mutagenic impurities (NMIs)
David Elder
David P Elder Consultancy