Article

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 2 2025

EPR Issue 2 includes articles on the impact of tariffs on the pharmaceutical supply chain, advances in bioprocessing, manufacturing and more.

Included in this issue of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
Setting rationale specifications for early-phase non-mutagenic impurities
David Elder
David P Elder Consultancy

SUPPLY CHAIN
Tariff risks and opportunities for pharma manufacturers
Clifford Rossi, PhD,
University of Maryland

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: BIOPROCESS/BIOPRODUCTION
Unlocking Europe’s biomanufacturing potential
Glenn Gerecke
Sandoz

Plant tissue-based bioproduction: a sustainable solution for recombinant protein production
Dr Jessy Cartier
Samabriva

Leveraging digital twin technologies to optimise bioprocesses
Seongjin Kim, Sangmin Paik, PhD, and Jihye Heo
Samsung Biologics

Digital twins: a path to scalable CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing
Dr Marc-Olivier Baradez
CGT Catapult

CHROMATOGRAPHY
Peptide aggregation: insights from SEC-HPLC analysis
Akhilesh Kumar Kuril
Flamma USA

FORMULATION
Qualification of non-mutagenic impurities (NMIs)
David Elder
David P Elder Consultancy