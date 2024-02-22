NICE recommends first medicine for severe alopecia areata

Posted: 22 February 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Clinical studies of Pfizer’s oral medicine for alopecia areata have demonstrated response rates continued to improve for up to two years.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LITFULO® (ritlecitinib) for treating certain patients with severe alopecia areata. This is “an important milestone” according to Lynn Clay, Specialty Care Lead at Pfizer UK.

The once daily oral capsule is indicated as a treatment option in individuals who are 12 years and older.

How does Pfizer’s alopecia areata treatment work?

Pfizer shared that ritlecitinib is a Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor that irreversibly and selectively inhibits JAK3. Its mechanism of action is such that it reduces inflammation-causing enzymes and subsequent hair loss at the follicle, NICE explained.

“I am delighted that we are now able to recommend this innovative treatment… [because it is] the first time a medicine for severe alopecia areata has been recommended by NICE for use in the NHS,” Helen Knight, Director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE noted.

The road to recommendation

This new decision follows a previous judgement in September 2023, where NICE’s independent appraisal committee decided not to recommend the treatment, the regulatory body confirmed.

However, on 31 October 2023, a marketing authorisation in Great Britain was granted for the medicine ritlecitinib.

“It is especially pleasing that we have been able to recommend ritlecitinib just 16 weeks after it was granted a licence by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory [Agency] (MHRA),” Knight added.

Clinical efficacy of ritlecitinib

Data from clinical trials have shown ritlecitinib is more effective than placebo treatment in improving hair regrowth. Additionally, response rates demonstrated continued improvement in people taking ritlecitinib for up to two years, NICE stated.

According to NICE, up to 14,000 NHS patients could benefit from its approval of the JAK inhibitor ritlecitinib.

NICE’s decision was published in its Final Draft Guidance.

Ritlecitinib is subject to additional monitoring.