UK advanced therapies to get £17.9 million boost

Posted: 21 March 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The initiative aims to support the UK as a location of choice for advanced therapy research, according to the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult.

A new £17.9 million strategic initiative is set to support UK advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) clinical trials, and help the region maintain its position as a leader in clinical research. An additional four years of funding for the Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre (ATTC) network is available through this programme.

Collaborators include the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), Innovate UK, the ATTC network and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult).

Supporting the UK advanced therapies sector

The scheme will be financed by NIHR, Innovate UK will provide oversight of the funds and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult will coordinate the network, CGT Catapult confirmed.

With “many more” products being developed, CGT Catapult stated that further action is needed to ensure the NHS can give patients large-scale access to advanced therapies in the UK.

At present, the ATTC network has three centres:

Innovate Manchester Advanced Therapy Centre Hub

Midlands-Wales Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre

Northern Alliance Advanced Therapies Treatment Centre

The UK has 175 ongoing ATMP clinical trials, with nine percent of global ATMP trials having representation in the UK, based on 2023 research by CGT Catapult.

Maintaining the UK’s position in clinical research

“This investment reaffirms the UK’s position as a global leader in clinical research. It will help roll out revolutionary medical products more quickly, potentially treating the root cause of disorders and diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer. Harnessing technological and digital innovations is one of our primary focuses under the first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, enabling new and advanced ways of working,” UK Health Minister Andrew Stephenson stated.

“…the UK is recognised globally as a pioneer in advanced therapies. With the continued great work of the ATTC network, we hope to further build the reputation of the UK,” Matthew Durdy, Chief Executive of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult commented.