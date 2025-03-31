Novo Nordisk gains rights to novel small molecule inhibitor

0 SHARES

Posted: 31 March 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

As part of the agreement with Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is eligible for total of $1 billion in upfront and potential milestone payments, alongside royalties.

Under a new license agreement, Novo Nordisk A/S will develop a first-in-class, oral non-incretin development candidate, from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The firm’s oral small molecule inhibitor Acyl-CoA Synthetase 5 (ACSL5) LX9851 is being investigated as a treatment for obesity and associated cardiometabolic disorders.

Lexicon is eligible for upfront and near-term milestone payments of up to $75 million.

Under the new deal, Novo Nordisk will oversee the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing, as well as all further development, manufacturing and commercialisation of LX9851. Lexicon has responsibility for fulfilling IND application-enabling activities for LX9851, the company confirmed.

Novo Nordisk’s commitment to tackling obesity

Potential of the small molecule drug candidate

[LX9851 has potential to] activate the ileal brake mechanism leading to increased satiety by delaying gastric emptying and suppressing appetite”

Lexicon stated that LX9851 has potential as it “may activate the ileal brake mechanism leading to increased satiety by delaying gastric emptying and suppressing appetite”, supporting its use as a management tool for obesity.

In combination with semaglutide, LX9851 significantly reduced weight, food intake and fat mass compared to semaglutide only, based on preclinical in vivo efficacy data presented at Obesity Week 2024. Data also demonstrated LX9851’s capabilities following patients ceasing treatment with semaglutide. Lexicon explained that the small molecule drug “mitigated weight regain and had positive effects on liver steatosis”.

Future impact of the Lexicon Novo Nordisk agreement

“We are pleased to enter this agreement with Lexicon as it will allow us to explore a novel biology and potential treatment paradigm further, and we look forward to building on the great work Lexicon has already done with the development of LX9851,” Jacob Sten Petersen, Senior Vice President, Diabetes, Obesity and MASH therapeutic area at Novo Nordisk stated.

This licensing agreement follows news earlier this month where Novo Nordisk regained its membership with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). The company had received suspension amid concerns relating to obesity management training for professionals.