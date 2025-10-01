Polpharma Biologics splits into biosimilars and CDMO businesses

Posted: 1 October 2025

Contract development and manufacturing services will be provided as Rezon Bio from Poland, with the biosimilars company operating from Switzerland.

Polpharma Biologics is demerging into two independent companies, including a biosimilars business that will keep the original brand name and be operated from Switzerland.

The other entity will be a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on biologics that be known as Rezon Bio and take on Polpharma’s facilities in Gdańsk and Duchnice near Warsaw.

Newly appointed Rezon Bio CEO Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld said: “Rezon Bio is a new name, but it stands on a track record that already includes building a broad biosimilars portfolio – with two products launched worldwide through our partners.

“That experience is the foundation of our new CDMO offering. We know the challenges of developing and launching biologics because we have been through them ourselves. Now we are here to make that journey easier, faster and cost-efficient for our clients.”

The new CDMO will offer end-to-end services from cell line development through to GMP manufacturing and commercial supply.

Its two, EMA and FDA audited, Polish sites will have mirrored capabilities, enabling seamless technology transfer and flexible scale-up, with an infrastructure based on single-use systems for faster product turnover and accelerated delivery.

Konstantin Matentzoglu, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rezon Bio, said: “We will disrupt the European CDMO landscape by being the most cost competitive and reliable partner. Our commitment is to accelerate programs while maximising customer value that benefits patients worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Polpharma Biologics said in a statement that the Swiss location for its biosimilar business was chosen because it’s “a strong biotech hub, for its proximity to our business partners and for its top industry talent”.

The company added: “With sharpened focus and independence, both Polpharma Biologics and Rezon Bio are individually better positioned to compete globally and create value for partners and patients. This step is a continuation of our growth journey, rooted in the same strong foundations.”