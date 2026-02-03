Recommended

EU-India conclude Free Trade Agreement
Pennsylvania to home Lilly fourth new US manufacturing facility
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Increasing the effectiveness of pharma endotoxin testing | REGISTER NOW
WEBINAR | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
AstraZeneca commits $15bn to Chinese manufacturing
Roche GLP-1 promising in phase II obesity trial
WuXi Biologics and HanchorBio collaborate on next-gen immunotherapies
Innovative nanoparticle research potential AMR breakthrough
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Realising autonomous pharmaceutical operations – register now
Explore the latest issue here
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

UCB wins CHMP favour for first thymidine kinase 2 deficiency treatment

0
SHARES

If approved by the European Commission, Kygevvi would provide a new treatment option for eligible patients with the ultra-rare mitochondrial disease in Europe.

CHMP Kygevvi

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s human medicines committee has recommended approval of the first treatment for thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) in Europe.

 

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT

 


This webinar explores how the pharmaceutical industry can move towards sustainable autonomous operations.

Realising autonomous pharmaceutical operations | 9 February 2026 | 10am

What you’ll discover:

  • Understand the key drivers of the pharmaceutical industry and how autonomous operations are shaping its future and driving IT-OT conversion
  • Explore the value of automation in enhancing operational efficiency and driving business growth for life sciences
  • Gain expert insight on the potential benefits of implementing automation solutions.

Register now – it’s free

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)’s granted its positive opinion of UCB’s Kygevvi (doxecitine and doxribtimine) under exceptional circumstances in individuals with symptom onset at or before 12 years of age.

Donatello Crocetta, Chief Medical Officer at UCB, said: “This positive CHMP opinion marks a turning point in the treatment of TK2d, offering a new chapter of hope and a meaningful step forward for patients, families, and clinicians alike.”

The CHMP’s decision is supported by data from two studies, a phase II single arm clinical study and a retrospective chart review and (1, 2) in these patients.

According to UCB, animal studies suggest that the pyrimidine nucleosides doxecitine and doxribtimine lower TK2 activity and help delay disease progression by improving the production and maintenance of mitochondrial DNA.

The CHMP positive opinion is a significant step toward potential access to the first treatment option for TK2d in Europe”

The ultra-rare genetic mitochondrial disease causes progressive and severe muscle weakness (myopathy) and in Kygevvi’s phase II study 84 percent of patients regained one or more motor milestones.

Caterina Garone, Associate Professor of Medical Genetics, University of Bologna, Italy, said: “Doxecitine and doxribtimine treatment is a great example of how robust pre-clinical data can be translated into a clinical programme in ultra-rare disease, impacting the natural history of a fatal disorder such as thymidine kinase 2 deficiency.

“The CHMP positive opinion is a significant step toward potential access to the first treatment option for TK2d in Europe.”

The regulator’s opinion is based on the condition that UCB conducts a new study to confirm the safety and efficacy of Kygevvi, prior to the European Commission (EC)’s final decision on approval of the treatment, expected in Q2 of this year.

 
Share via
Share via