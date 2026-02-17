Recommended

Rois appoints Kimberlee Steele as Chief Commercial Officer

She joins the Madrid-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organisation from SHL Medical.

CDMO Rois' chief commercial officer Kimberlee Steele

Spanish contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Rois has appointed Kimberlee Steele to be its new Chief Commercial Officer.

 

She joins the Madrid-headquartered firm from 1 March to lead its global commercial strategy, overseeing business development and marketing and strategic partnerships.

The CDMO is owned by specialised Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi Pharma Industrial Services. Rovi’s CEO Javier López-Belmonte said: “Kimberlee’s extensive industry experience, commercial acumen and deep understanding of complex drug product and delivery technologies make her an outstanding addition to the ROIS leadership team.

“Her appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering high‑quality sterile CDMO solutions to our global customers as we continue to expand our capabilities in Europe and the United States.”

Steele joins Rois from injector equipment firm SHL Medical and brings more than 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, medical device, consulting and technology sectors. She has deep expertise in commercial leadership, strategic partnerships, and end‑to‑end drug product and drug delivery technologies, with a track record of driving growth in complex, global organisations.

She said: “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time, as the company expands its presence in the United States through the acquisition and growth of a new sterile fill/finish site in Phoenix, Arizona, further strengthening its position as a truly global CDMO.”

Steele’s appointment comes as Rois expanded into the US through its 2025 acquisition of a Bristol Myers Squibb injectable drug product manufacturing and packaging site in Phoenix, Arizona. The 34,000 m² facility on a site of around 80,000 m² includes a cytotoxic/high-potent (OEB5) area and is equipped for commercial-scale sterile fill-finish and packaging across vials, pre-filled syringes (PFS) and cartridges.

 
