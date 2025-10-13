Rovi’s injectables CDMO rebrands as Rois and acquires BMS facility

Posted: 13 October 2025

Gains US-based operations with its new Phoenix, Arizona injectable drug product manufacturing and packaging site.

Spanish specialty pharma company Rovi Pharma Industrial Services has doubled down on its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) arm after deciding last year not to sell it.

The Madrid-headquartered firm will rebrand Rovi CDMO as Rois and it has gained a US facility through the acquisition of a Phoenix, Arizona injectable drug product manufacturing and packaging site from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

Javier López-Belmonte, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer at Rovi, said: “This acquisition is a strategic step in building Rois as a global CDMO for high-value injectables.

“The Phoenix site adds significant sterile fill-finish and high-potent capability, enabling us to better serve partners on US soil while continuing to invest across our network.”

The addition of direct US-based production capabilities comes amid sustained pressure from the US government for pharma companies to onshore their domestic production, with support for new-build pharma manufacturing facilities alongside tariff threats.

Rovi’s new Phoenix facility for its CDMO Rois occupies approximately 34,000 m² ofa site of around 80,000 m² that includes a cytotoxic/high-potent (OEB5) area and holds regulatory approvals from FDA, EMA and Japanese regulatory authorities. The US facility is also equipped for commercial-scale sterile fill-finish and packaging across vials, pre-filled syringes (PFS) and cartridges.

Over the next two years Rois plans to install an Optima PFS isolator line that is expected to add an annual PFS capacity of 65–70 million once it’s operational.

Before unveiling its new brand, Rovi had been considering a sale of its CDMO unit but decided not to last year despite receiving five offers for the business. Instead, Rovi will look to establish Rois as a global CDMO.

López-Belmonte added: “Our transformation into Rois reflects where we are today and where we are headed. We are proud of our legacy and excited about our future – growing, investing and expanding capacity to meet our partners’ needs worldwide.”