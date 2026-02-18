Recipharm sells manufacturing site to Scinai in biologics collaboration

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Forms a long-term partnership with the Israeli biopharma and CDMO covering early development through to commercial supply.

Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm has finalised the sale of its manufacturing site in Yavne, Israel to Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

As part of their long-term commercial collaboration, biopharma company and CDMO Scinai will own Recipharm’s cGMP API development and small-scale facility, which provides early chemistry development and small-scale API manufacturing services supporting clinical stage programmes.

The agreement also means Scinai will act as Recipharm’s preferred-early stage development partner and Recipharm will become Scinai’s preferred late-stage manufacturing partner.

Through our collaboration with Scinai, we are adding an additional, high-quality pathway whose programmes originate in Israel to progress efficiently into late-stage and commercial supply within Recipharm’s global network, supported by aligned quality and tech transfers frameworks”

Greg Behar, CEO of Recipharm, said: “Recipharm continues to offer broad early-stage development and clinical manufacturing capabilities for biologic molecules and for drug product development across our CDMO platform.

“Through our collaboration with Scinai, we are adding an additional, high-quality pathway whose programmes originate in Israel to progress efficiently into late-stage and commercial supply within Recipharm’s global network, supported by aligned quality and tech transfers frameworks.”

Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai, added: “By combining our early-stage development strengths with Recipharm Israel’s manufacturing capabilities and Recipharm’s global footprint, we are creating a differentiated offering that supports clients from early development through commercialisation.”

This agreement follows another recent industry collaboration in which CDMO Phlow partnered with Fresenius Kabi to onshore US epinephrine manufacturing for the first time, enabling end-to-end production of the injectable therapy.

Pharma’s contract manufacturing market sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 percent between 2022-2030. Key drivers include greater demand for cost-effective drug production and implementation of advanced technologies such as biologics, as well as more outsourcing manufacturing activities to help firms focus on their core capabilities, streamlining drug development.