Lilly’s Omvoh demonstrates long-term potential in Crohn’s

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

New late-stage data shows the drug enabled the majority of IBD patients to stay steroid free over three years of Omvoh treatment.

Credit: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock.com

New phase III data from the VIVID-2 extension study show Lilly’s Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz) is the only IL-23p19 inhibitor to enable strong and durable efficacy with monthly dosing over four years in ulcerative colitis and three years in Crohn’s disease.

Notably, in VIVID-2, most patients who achieved an endoscopic response at one year with Omvoh in VIVID-1 were in clinical and corticosteroid-free remission following three years of treatment with Omvoh.

Dr Edward Barnes, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said: “Seeing more than 90 percent of patients maintain steroid-free remission through three years on consistent monthly dosing, with 80 percent also experiencing relief from the disruptive symptoms of bowel urgency, gives providers confidence in Omvoh for outcomes that can last.”

[Omvoh enabled] more than 90 percent of patients maintain steroid-free remission through three years on consistent monthly dosing”

Omvoh also enabled minimal hospitalisations and surgeries across both major types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to additional data from the phase III VIVID-1 and LUCENT-3 trials.

In the VIVID-1 study for Crohn’s disease, the drug reduced hospitalisations and/or surgeries by nearly half of participants in the first 12 weeks and by nearly 70 percent between weeks 12 to 52.

Adrienne Brown, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Immunology, said: “Too many people with inflammatory bowel disease never achieve lasting remission, leaving them vulnerable to cumulative damage from poorly controlled inflammation that can result in emergency hospitalisations or surgery.

“Omvoh is redefining what durable disease control can look like, with long-term data showing patients treated with Omvoh stayed in remission and experienced fewer serious complications over three years, underscoring its potential to alter the course of the disease.”

Omvoh is approved for adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease in 47 countries globally.

Outcomes from the VIVID-1, VIVID-2 and LUCENT-3 trials were presented at the 2026 Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO).