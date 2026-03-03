Recommended

Amgen secures Uplizna EU approval in gMG
Orsellinic acid study demonstrates production first
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Watch on demand now | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
J&J to site new $1bn cell therapy facility in Pennsylvania
FDA sets new default standard for US drug approvals
Daiichi Sankyo picks new Global Head of R&D
Dr Belén Garijo replaces Paul Hudson as Sanofi CEO
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

Nanoparticle-ultrasound combo could boost drug release in bacterial biofilms

0
SHARES

Study findings offer potential to improve drug efficacy of hard-to-deliver antibiotics.

nanoparticles AMR

A novel, smart, nanoparticle-based drug capsule could provide effective, localised delivery into bacterial biofilms, research suggests.

 

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT

 


Gain insight about the changes to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) General Chapters 41 and 1251 on balance requirements for quality control.

Webinar | 4 March 2026 | 3 PM

What will be discussed:

  • Mandatory essentials of USP General Chapter 41 -calibration, minimum weight, repeatability and accuracy​ requirements, and performance checks
  • Informational statements of USP General Chapter 1251 – the concept of a safety factor
  • Performance checks – general requirements

Our speaker will address specific USP-related questions in a Q&A format at the end of the webinar.

Register now – it’s free

A joint team from the University of Birmingham and Nottingham Trent University designed nanoparticles containing a minimal amount of rifampicin, an antibiotic used to treat tuberculosis

Low frequency ultrasound enabled the nanoparticles to travel deeper into the biofilm and generate micro bubbles that agitated the drug so that it separated from the nanoparticles when required. 

Key findings showed that Staphylococcus aureus biofilms treated with nanoparticles alongside ultrasound eradicated 90 percent of the biofilm.

Conversely, this outcome reduced to 20 percent in biofilms not subjected to ultrasound. Treatment with standard rifampicin plus ultrasound resulted only in a 10 percent reduction. 

Without ultrasound, the nanoparticles only reached the top 1.6μm of the biofilm, but with ultrasound they reached about 5.6μm, nearly the entire thickness, according to Odyniec et al

We’ve found a new way to deliver difficult antibiotics more effectively, using an approach that could be adapted for other hard-to-deliver drugs, potentially including cancer therapies”

Professor Zoe Pikramenou, from the University of Birmingham, said: “We found that these nanoparticles are only activated with ultrasound to release the drug and they kill bacteria in biofilms far better than rifampicin alone, as they travel through all the layers of the biofilm.

“The particles are biocompatible and showed low toxicity to human epithelial cells, suggesting strong potential for future medical use. We’ve found a new way to deliver difficult antibiotics more effectively, using an approach that could be adapted for other hard-to-deliver drugs, potentially including cancer therapies.” 

Dr Sarah Kuehne, Associate Professor of Microbiology in Nottingham Trent University, explained that this approach could lead to lower drug doses, lowering the risk of antibiotic resistance (AMR) and unwanted side-effects.  

The research was published in JACS Au.

Similar research published last year demonstrated an alternative method of delivering antibiotics using nanoparticle technology. The approach focused on physically disrupting the surface of Escherichia coli and clinical isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii.

 
Share via
Share via