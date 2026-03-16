Sana’s islet cell transplant therapy shows early promise in type 1 diabetes

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Posted: 16 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Biotech company’s long-term data demonstrated hypoimmune (HIP)-modified islet transplantation without immunosuppression in type 1 diabetes.

Hypoimmune (HIP)-modified allogeneic primary islet cell therapy transplant could offer a functional cure for type 1 diabetes without immunosuppression, new data from a first-in-human study suggests.

Sana Biotechnology’s 14-month follow up findings show that cell transplantation with UP421 enabled sustained survival and function of pancreatic beta cells over more than a one-year period.

These data continue to highlight the potential for HIP-modified cells to survive, function, and evade immune detection long-term in people post-transplant, a finding that we believe could have broad impact in type 1 diabetes and beyond”

Dr Steve Harr, Sana’s President and CEO said: “These data continue to highlight the potential for HIP-modified cells to survive, function, and evade immune detection long-term in people post-transplant, a finding that we believe could have broad impact in type 1 diabetes and beyond.”

Critically, the transplant enabled higher C-peptide levels in response to a mixed meal tolerance test (MMTT), consistent with insulin secretion in response to a meal. Furthermore, tighter glycaemic control was observed between months 12 and 14 and improved insulin secretion at month 14.

Dr Per-Ola Carlsson, Study Principal Investigator, added: “Importantly, the results demonstrate the positive impact of improved glucose control on beta cell function and the dynamic functional capacity of beta cells transplanted in a single low dose without immunosuppression.”

These follow up findings were presented at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference.

Sana is also advancing its HIP-modified stem cell-derived islet cell therapy SC451 and expects to commence a phase I trial as early as this year.

The current data readout builds on the industry’s work to expand type 1 diabetes treatment options. Lantidra was approved in 2023 as the first US-approved allogeneic pancreatic islet cell therapy for the condition.

In January, the European Commission authorised Sanofi’s biologic Teizeild (teplizumab). At the time, Executive Vice President for General Medicines at Sanofi, Olivier Charmeil, explained that the monoclonal antibody “may prevent the natural progression of type 1 diabetes by protecting beta-cell function”.