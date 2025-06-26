Recommended

In-Depth Focus

Bioprocessing / Bioproduction In-Depth Focus 2025

This in-depth focus features articles on biosimilars and biomanufacturing in Europe, the potential of plant tissue-based bioproduction and utilising digital twins for optimisation of bioprocesses.

  • Unlocking Europe’s biomanufacturing potential
    Glenn Gerecke, Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer, Sandoz, discusses how Europe can meet the rising demand for biosimilars and support biomanufacturing in the region.
  • Plant tissue-based bioproduction: a sustainable solution for recombinant protein production
    Dr Jessy Cartier, Senior R&D Project Manager at Samabriva, discusses the challenges of recombinant protein bioproduction and explains the unique potential of plant tissue-based production such as hairy root cultures.
  • Leveraging digital twin technologies to optimise bioprocesses
    Bioprocessing experts from Samsung Biologics discuss how digital twins are reshaping pharmaceutical manufacturing by merging data-driven and mechanistic models to enable predictive process control, mitigate risks, and support continuous bioprocessing.

 

