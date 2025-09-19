Recommended

In Depth Focus

Microbiology/RMM In-Depth Focus 2025

Published: 19 September 2025

This in-depth focus features articles on rapid microbiological methods, quality control, and using AI to read agar plates.

  • Illuminating the invisible: advantages and disadvantages of ATP detection
    Microbiology expert Tim Sandle discusses the merits and data considerations of ATP technology as an alternative rapid microbiological method to detect the luciferin/luciferase reaction.
  • Synchronising rapid methods with the pace of cell and gene discoveries
    Jon Kallay, Senior Scientific Portfolio Specialist from Charles River Laboratories, outlines how rapid microbial tools provide objective quality control results in half the time compared to traditional testing methods, quickly confirming the presence or absence of microbial contamination in samples using an objective, reagent-based assay.
  • Leveraging automation in the microbiology lab
    AstraZeneca’s Head of Microbiology Karen Capper appeared at EPR’s online summit to present her company’s work in applying AI to reading agar plates.

