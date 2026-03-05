Pharma Horizons: Trends in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

EPR‘s 2026 pharma manufacturing trends report covers the key developments in supply chain, quality, drug development, new modalities and beyond.

This report delves into the current key trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing impacting the pharmaceutical sector today. Inside, articles explore current key topics including supply chain, regulation and drug development.

Stay up to date with the latest developments in pharmaceutical manufacturing with articles that include:

How the major developments in 2025 could impact the pharma industry in 2026

What to expect on the innovation, quality and global medicines front in 2026

Expert insight into current industry pressures including manufacturing, security of supply, global tariffs, the increasing innovations in technology and drug modalities, and more

How the continuing onshoring of manufacturing to the US could affect the pharmaceutical supply chain long-term

The evolution and potential future of pharma’s collaborations.

