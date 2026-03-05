Pharma Horizons: Trends in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
By European Pharmaceutical Review
5 March 2026
EPR‘s 2026 pharma manufacturing trends report covers the key developments in supply chain, quality, drug development, new modalities and beyond.
This report delves into the current key trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing impacting the pharmaceutical sector today. Inside, articles explore current key topics including supply chain, regulation and drug development.
Stay up to date with the latest developments in pharmaceutical manufacturing with articles that include:
- How the major developments in 2025 could impact the pharma industry in 2026
- What to expect on the innovation, quality and global medicines front in 2026
- Expert insight into current industry pressures including manufacturing, security of supply, global tariffs, the increasing innovations in technology and drug modalities, and more
- How the continuing onshoring of manufacturing to the US could affect the pharmaceutical supply chain long-term
- The evolution and potential future of pharma’s collaborations.
Register now to access this exclusive content as we discover some of the main trends and opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing, with insight from:
- Fouad Atouf, Chief Scientific Officer, USP
- Alistair Henry, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, UCB
- Subin Baral, Global Life Sciences Deals Leader, EY
- Matt Paterson, Chief Strategy Officer, Quotient Sciences
- Andy Lewis, Chief Scientific Officer, Quotient Sciences
- Campbell Bunce, Chief Scientific Officer, Abzena
- Goran Verspui, Head of Drug Development, Symeres
- Tara Dougal, Event Director, Informa Market’s CPHI Europe
- Aaron Moulin, Field Application Scientist, Ecolab
- Nigel Stapleton, VP of Business Development – Head of Europe, Mabion.