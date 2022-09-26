AbbVie Cork facility €60 million expansion

Posted: 26 September 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The Irish biopharmaceutical plant was given a special update for its pivotal 20th anniversary, expanding the site to offer its future workforce training in new technology.

[credit: Valeriya Zankovych / Shutterstock.com]

AbbVie, an international R&D biopharmaceutical enterprise has celebrated its 20th anniversary by investing in extensive renovations at its manufacturing site in Cork, Ireland. The €60 million expansion will open 70 new jobs in sterile manufacturing, quality control and engineering in 2025. Construction at the Carrigtwohill facility built in 2013 is set to begin in 2023.

“This latest investment is a fantastic opportunity for the Cork site and a recognition of the expertise and commitment of our dedicated employees over the past 20 years. The expansion and associated cutting-edge technologies will help us to further develop our employees and attract new skilled talent,” commented Malcolm Garde, Site Director at AbbVie’s Cork facility.

The company explained that using the latest manufacturing technology will be a key objective at the Carrigtwohill site, particularly to help the aesthetics side of the business. A three-year employee training programme, backed by the government and the IDA (a funding support agency), will help its 150 employees develop essential skills when using innovative, upcoming technologies. Reducing the facilities carbon impact will also be supported by the expansion.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland declared: “It is a very significant day for a plant that already has a long and proud record of pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. IDA Ireland is delighted to partner with AbbVie in creating these opportunities for new employees who will help write the next chapter in its story.”

The company has 2,600 employees based at eight locations in Ireland, including Sligo and Dublin, manufacturing ground-breaking medicines for global supply, explained Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar. AbbVie began trading in Ireland in 1974 and has been recognised as one of the Best Large Workplaces in Ireland for several years. Earlier this year, AbbVie was named Best Workplace for Women and ‘Biopharma Company of the Year’ at the latest Irish Pharma Industry Awards.