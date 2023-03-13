Sandoz to build biologics plant in Slovenia

Posted: 13 March 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

To support increasing biosimilar demand, Sandoz’s expected investment of $400m will fund construction of a new biologics plant in Slovenia.

Sandoz has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build a new biologics production plant in Lendava, Slovenia. The company’s expected $400 million investment is the largest-ever international private-sector investment in the country.

The “state-of-the-art” site will enable Sandoz “to meet growing demand for our current and future biosimilars in the mid- to long-term,” noted Glenn Gerecke, Global Head of Sandoz Technical Operations. “Not only does the location has offer competitive costs [but it has] proximity to our existing European-based production and commercial operations.”

The new plant will support the growing biosimilars sector. Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor highlighted that biosimilars are “projected to grow double-digit annually over the next decade.”

Work on the biologics plant in Slovenia is set to begin this year. Full operations is provisionally planned for late 2026.

The company also recently announced an additional €50 million investment to expand its European-based antibiotics production network. This brings the total new investment commitment to the network in the past few years to €250 million.