Eli Lilly promises additional $1.6b manufacturing investment

Posted: 18 April 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

A total $3.7 billion investment at LEAP Innovation Park in the US is Eli Lilly and Company’s largest manufacturing investment at a single location in its history.

A further investment of $1.6 billion and another 200 new jobs is planned for Eli Lilly and Company’s two new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in Boone County, US.

This brings the company’s total investment to $3.7 billion and up to 700 new jobs at LEAP Innovation Park in Indiana. Eli Lilly’s investment here is the largest manufacturing investment at a single location in its history.

These new facilities will expand the company’s manufacturing network for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The sites are crucial for advancing next-generation therapeutic modalities such as genetic medicines, according to Eli Lilly.

Supporting high-tech pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs

The additional jobs announced by the company are for roles including engineers, operating personnel and lab technicians. These positions will use advanced technology to help create innovative medicines.

Eli Lilly also stated it intends to commit $15 million over a five-year period to the Ivy Tech Foundation to fund up to 1,000 scholarships in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The initiative will support individuals interested in pursuing two-year degrees or certificates in manufacturing, quality or related fields. Students will also be able to access a smart manufacturing lab.

The announcements “demonstrate the strong collaboration between industry, academia and government in Indiana,” shared Edgardo Hernandez, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “we’re looking to grow life sciences education in [the region] and [develop] local talent to fill the new jobs created through our recent investments.”

Earlier manufacturing investments by Eli Lilly

The proposed additional $1.6 billion US commitment widens the company’s investment portfolio. Eli Lilly has committed $6.4 billion in US-based manufacturing sites in the past three years.

In March 2023, Eli Lilly announced it will invest $1 billion in a new biologics manufacturing facility, based in Ireland.

In 2022, Eli Lilly stated it will contribute $42.5 million in the next decade to Purdue University, through a new pharmaceutical manufacturing scholarship programme.