Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult opens new laboratories

Posted: 7 June 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult’s new laboratories in Scotland aims to help cell therapy developers improve their manufacturing processes and navigate regulatory requirements.

Credit: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

As its first facility in Scotland, the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has opened new laboratories located in the Edinburgh BioQuarter, at the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Regeneration and Repair.

With its new 350m2 high-specification laboratory space, CGT Catapult aims to provide expertise, resources and technology to help cell therapy developers improve their manufacturing processes and navigate the complex regulatory requirements involved in bringing these therapies to market.

Designed to support Edinburgh’s cell and gene therapy sector, the facility will work to “translate world-class stem cell research into the clinic and bring new therapies to patients,” stated Professor David Argyle, Vice-Principal and Head of College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

What features does the facility have?

[CGT Catapult’s new Scotland facility] includes the UK’s first specifically designed accessible laboratory for the cell and gene therapy industry”

The Scotland laboratories also include a Universal Design Lab, designed for scientists with and without disabilities to work side by side. It is the UK’s first specifically designed accessible laboratory for the cell and gene therapy industry.

CGT Catapult hopes this laboratory will help widen industry participation and create more opportunities for scientists living with disabilities, enabling them to have careers in cell and gene therapies.

Additionally, a team of technical and clinical adoption experts based in offices at the site will work closely with collaborators to help them bring cell therapies to clinical trials and the market.

Supporting the UK’s cell and gene therapy industry

Since 2012, there has been over £5.5 billion investment in UK advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) companies, according to CGT Catapult.

The UK is now home to the third largest cluster of cell and gene therapy companies in the world. This is currently centred around Stevenage in Hertfordshire, where the CGT Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MIC) is located.

To help boost the UK’s cell and gene therapy sector, in 2022, the CGT Catapult published its vision and recommendations for the research and implementation of these innovative therapies.