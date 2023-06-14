6.1 percent CAGR expected for pharmaceutical sterility testing market

Posted: 14 June 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The rising importance of quality and sterility is expected to drive the pharmaceutical sterility testing market in the next decade, a report says.

A report has stated that the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to grow in value from $0.636 billion in 2023 to $1.0223 billion by 2032.

The rising importance of quality and sterility in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market is anticipated as a main driving factor, in addition to government investment and new drugs entering the market.

This process is being conducted at all stages of production in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries to help prevent product contamination, according to the report. Therefore, the sterility testing market will see expansion due to the growth of these industries in subsequent years.

Other factors identified in the research that are expanding the market include pharmaceutical outsourcing, technological advancements in direct immunisation, membrane filtration and rapid sterility testing methods such as bacterial endotoxin testing. Within the sterility testing market, outsourcing will generate the most income compared to in-house production, according to the research.

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 percent is expected during the forecast period. The report noted that the developing pharma companies and the rising pervasiveness of chronic diseases will contribute greatly to this increase.

Key drivers of the pharmaceutical sterility testing market

The report found that based on test type, which included sterility testing, bioburden testing and bacterial endotoxin testing, the latter was identified to produce the most income. Additionally, rising demand of parenteral medications is expected to boost the sector.

Germany was found to hold the largest pharmaceutical sterility testing market share”

According to the market report, the European pharmaceutical sterility testing market accounts for the second-largest market share. This is partly due to strict sterilisation laws. Germany was found to hold the largest pharmaceutical sterility testing market share. The UK’s market was recognised as the fastest growing Europe.

Due to emerging countries increasingly harmonising their regulatory norms with ICH standards, the Asia-Pacific region was predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the next decade.

With leading market players investing greatly in R&D to expand their product lines, the pharmaceutical testing market is expected to grow further. Activities being undertaken by organisations in the market include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments and collaborations, in an effort to expand their footprint.

Major market players investing in R&D within the pharmaceutical sterility testing market include Merck and Sartorius AG in Germany as well as bioMérieux in France.