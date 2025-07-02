Recommended

Discover the latest breakthroughs in environmental monitoring when you download our latest brand report! Get your free copy today!
Explore innovative, purpose-built AI solutions that elevate compliance and efficiency in quality and manufacturing operations.
Explore how lipid formulations in softgels can enhance drug absorption and bioavailability in this upcoming webinar!
Discover approaches to advance manufacturing processes such as continuous manufacturing, address key manufacturing challenges and optimise product quality at our upcoming webinar – Register now!
EPR’s latest Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in cell and gene therapy for quality control, manufacturing, analytical development and more – READ MORE
Register for this webinar to learn about impurity control in pharmaceutical waters! Coming soon!
View our brand new Guide to Testing for 2025!
news

Sandoz breaks ground on new European biosimilar plant

The new investment will help Sandoz to expand its European biosimilar manufacturing capacity and ensure reliable and sustainable supply in the region.

Sandoz biosimilars Slovenia

Render of the planned biosimilar manufacturing facility in Brnik, Slovenia. Credit: Sandoz

Sandoz has begun construction of a new biosimilars production facility in Brnik, Slovenia.

The $440 million centre will manufacture injectable sterile products, bringing the company’s total planned and ongoing investment in the country to over $1.1 billion before the end of the decade, by 2029.

The new high-tech facility will produce both existing and upcoming biosimilar medicines in Sandoz’s portfolio. The site will have a variety of manufacturing capabilities, including preparation, filling, assembly and packaging, in addition to quality control (QC) laboratories.

“… With a commitment of over $1.1 billion, we are proud to significantly expand our biosimilar manufacturing capacity in Europe as Slovenia’s largest direct foreign investor,” Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz commented.

Ensuring a reliable supply of biosimilars in Europe 

“… With a commitment of over $1.1 billion, we are proud to significantly expand our biosimilar manufacturing capacity in Europe as Slovenia’s largest direct foreign investor”

Build of Sandoz’s new biosimilars site in Slovenia aligns with its strategic plan to enhance its ability to provide high-quality, affordable biosimilars to patients across the globe. Moreover, the plant is intended to help Sandoz take advantage of the unique market opportunity, considering value of biosimilar patent expiries are expected to reach $222 billion over the next decade, based on IP databases; internal analysis and Evaluate Pharma, according to Sandoz.

“Our investment in biomanufacturing in the heart of Europe marks another important milestone in building our own independent manufacturing network – one that enhances our control, resilience and agility across the global supply chain,” Glenn Gerecke, Chief Manufacturing and Supply Officer at Sandoz shared.

The new facility in Slovenia aligns with the company’s commitment to in-house manufacturing, supporting its goal of developing an end-to-end leading European biosimilar hub. Sandoz also has ongoing investments in the country—a new biosimilar drug substance production centre in Lendava and a biosimilar development centre in Ljubljana. 