Report highlights trends in the aseptic fill finish market

Posted: 14 July 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Research has shown that Europe holds the largest share within the global aseptic fill finish services market.

A report by Research and Markets has shown that at 35 percent, Europe has the largest share of the global aseptic fill finish services market at present.

At 68 percent, the small molecules sector currently holds the largest share in the overall market. This trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period, the authors noted.

Since there is a growing demand for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug products, a higher capacity for production of therapies is required, alongside their corresponding aseptic fill finish operations. However, extensive capital investment and complex infrastructure is necessary for carrying out in-house filling of biologics and small molecules, which can be a challenge for drug developers with limited finances and capacity constraints.

Factors driving rising demand for outsourcing these manufacturing services include growing pipeline of drug products, stringent regulatory requirements, in-house capacity constraints, technological advancements and increased awareness related to the benefits of these services.

Trends within the global aseptic fill finish services market

The authors highlighted that many players in the market are using automated equipment in their fill finish operations. Advanced technologies, such as robotics and single-use systems are being adopted to improve accuracy, efficiency and safety of aseptic fill finish procedures.

In the market report, it was stated that there are more than 235 aseptic fill finish service providers globally. Services include aseptic filling, terminal sterilisation and blow-fill-seal. Overall, the market features large, mid-sized and small companies, which have the expertise necessary to offer these services across different types of packaging containers.

The global aseptic fill finish market

Which packaging container type has the highest share?

Specifically, for packaging container type, the highest share of the market is anticipated to be captured by vials and prefilled syringes. For example, vials currently have the largest share, at 67 percent.

Taking into consideration the above data, the research predicted the global aseptic fill finish market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of seven percent between 2023-2035.

Key players in the market for production of biologics and small molecules include: Aenova, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Catalent Biologics, Charles River Laboratories, Glaxo SmithKline, Lonza, Patheon, Pfizer CentreOne, Recipharm and WuXi Biologics.