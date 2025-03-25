MSD to advance investigational Lp(a) inhibitor in nearly $2b deal

Posted: 25 March 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new license agreement will support development of a potential additional treatment option for patients at risk of atherosclerosis.

MSD (Merck) has gained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise an oral small molecule Lipoprotein(a) inhibitor, currently being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for atherosclerosis. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd (Hengrui Pharma) has agreed to license its drug candidate HRS-5346 worldwide, excluding the Greater China region. As part of the agreement, MSD will give Hengrui Pharma an initial sum of $200 million in exchange for rights to its Lp(a) inhibitor.

Hengrui Pha is eligible for certain key milestone payments up to $1.77 billion, alongside net sales royalties if HRS-5346 is approved.

Expanding treatment options for atherosclerosis with an Lp(a) inhibitor

“The drug is an important addition that expands and complements our cardio-metabolic pipeline,” remarked Dr Dean Li, President, Merck Research Laboratories.

The license agreement for this Lp(a) inhibitor could “provide more patients with an additional option to reduce their risk of atherosclerosis,” according to Dr Frank Jiang, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hengrui Pharma.

The proposed transaction is anticipated to close in the Q2 of 2025, subject to approval of certain closing conditions.

MSD’s recent $1 billion manufacturing investment

In another recent investment, earlier this month, MSD opened a new vaccine manufacturing facility in the US.

The new vaccine manufacturing facility utilises innovative capabilities such as data analytics, generative AI, as well as 3D printing.

“Expanding our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durham marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our production and manufacturing capabilities in the US,” stated Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President and President, Merck Manufacturing Division following the inauguration of the facility.

MSD has invested $12 billion US capital since 2018; this new facility expansion included. The company highlighted that it plans to increase its manufacturing and R&D capabilities and recruitment in the US. MSD intends to commit a further $8 billion of US capital investment by 2028, the firm shared.