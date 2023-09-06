Guidance recommending BMS cardiac myosin inhibitor published

Posted: 6 September 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

NICE’s final guidance recommending Bristol Myers Squibb’s first-in-class obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) drug on the NHS, is now published.

The recommendation of Camzyos®▼(mavacamten) as an add-on treatment option for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) in adults has been published in the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)’s final guidance.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s first-in-class treatment option is recommended for eligible oHCM patients on the NHS.

What is mavacamten?

Mavacamten is an allosteric and reversible cardiac myosin inhibitor. It is administered orally once per day. Based on NICE’s recommendation, the drug should be used as an add-on to individually optimised standard care that includes beta-blockers, non-dihydropyridine calcium-channel blockers or disopyramide, unless these are contraindicated.

Cardiac myosin inhibition with mavacamten normalises contractility, reduces dynamic left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction, and improves cardiac filling pressures. This reduces actin-myosin cross-bridge formation. Ultimately, this limits excessive heart contractions and improves the heart’s efficiency, according to a 2020 paper published in the Lancet.

Statistics show that as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is estimated to affect around 1 in 500 people in the UK, it is the most common inherited heart condition. Bristol Myers Squibb highlighted that oHCM affects approximately 70 percent of patients.

[Mavacamten offers] the possibility of better symptom management and improved overall quality of life for patients with [obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy]”

“Despite its prevalence, those diagnosed with HCM have been faced with limited treatment choices to manage their condition,” shared Sunil Nair, Consultant Cardiologist & lead for inherited and acquired heart muscle diseases at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Nair elaborated on what NICE’s decision means regarding the availability of treatments for this cardiovascular disorder. Mavacamten “specifically targets the underlying cause of obstructive HCM (oHCM), offering the possibility of better symptom management and improved overall quality of life for patients with this condition.”

Regulatory approvals

Mavacamten received marketing authorisation in Great Britain on 28 July 2023 from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Marketing authorisation for the treatment was granted in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, from the European Commission (EC) on 26 June 2023.

▼ Camzyos (mavacamten) is subject to additional monitoring.