Janssen rebrands its identity

Posted: 15 September 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Johnson & Johnson’s has updated the branding for its Janssen division, enabling its pharmaceutical and medtech segments to modernise and be more connected to its J&J brand.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has changed its name to Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (J&J Innovative Medicine).

Johnson & Johnson is bringing together its divisions under the J&J brand name. While Janssen, J&J’s pharmaceutical division will be known as J&J Innovative Medicine, the company’s medical technology segment will continue to be named Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

A modern identity for Janssen

The new logo, colors, and font for J&J Innovative Medicine will be rolled out steadily across all company materials, product packaging, and branding assets over time.

This new re-brand for the company follows the appointment its new Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, an ex- Sanofi executive, in February 2023.

Recent clinical trial news for Janssen’s RYBREVANT

J&J Innovative Medicine covers the following therapeutic areas: cardiovascular, metabolism & retina, immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, as well as pulmonary hypertension. Earlier this week on 11 September, while still known as Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, the firm announced that RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) and Lazertinib plus chemotherapy provided a median progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 14 months in previously treated EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The combination of RYBREVANT and lazertinib with chemotherapy demonstrated an objective response rate of 50 percent, according to data presented at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2023 World Congress on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Follow-up results from the Phase Ib/II CHRYSALIS-2 study cohort evaluated the safety and tolerability of the combination of RYBREVANT, a bispecific antibody targeting epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET), with lazertinib, an oral third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), plus platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) in relapsed/refractory (NSCLC) and EGFR mutations.

Branding innovation in the pharmaceutical industry

This week, Novartis has also finalised changes to its divisions. On 15 Sept 2023, shareholders of the company approved the proposed 100 percent Spin-off of Sandoz. The spin-off is projected to occur on or around October 4, 2023.