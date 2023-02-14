Johnson & Johnson appoints new Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Posted: 14 February 2023

An executive from Sanofi has been appointed as Johnson & Johnson’s new Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced that Dr John Reed, PhD, will become the company’s Executive Vice President of Pharmaceuticals, R&D on April 3, 2023.

Dr Reed commented on his forthcoming appointment: “I am deeply honoured and extremely excited to join Johnson & Johnson. I look forward to applying my passion for science, experience in drug discovery and development and commitment to helping patients in leading the talented Pharmaceutical R&D team.”

Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, responded to the news: “Dr Reed is an accomplished leader and highly regarded researcher with an extraordinary track record for discovering and developing life-saving innovations on a global scale. I am confident his experience and leadership will enable our Pharmaceutical R&D organisation to continue to accelerate.”

Further details on Dr Reed’s career

He has previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development for Sanofi and has more than 35 years of biomedical research leadership experience.

Prior to Sanofi, Dr Reed was the Global Head of Pharmaceutical Research & Early Development at Roche. During his time there, he was also a member of the company’s Executive Committee, and CEO of a non-profit biomedical research institute in California, US. Dr Reed has authored more than 900 research publications and invented over 130 patents. In addition, he was recognised among the top ten most cited researchers in life sciences and medicine for a decade.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, he trained in Molecular Biology at the Wistar Institute and in Clinical Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr Reed is also a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.